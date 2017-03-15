Staff writer, with CNA

COSMETICS

Thai Ho to build Japan plant

Cosmetics supplier Thai Ho Group Inc (太和生技集團) yesterday announced plans to build a factory in Okinawa, Japan, with a local partner. The company is to provide an initial investment of about US$3 million to construct a cosmetics plant with Japan’s Point Pyuru. The plant is expected to begin mass production in the first quarter of next year, Thai Ho said, adding that it would take a 51 percent controlling stake in the facility. The company said that establishing a local manufacturing base would aid in tapping into Japan’s massive cosmetics market, which is valued at about ￥2 trillion (US$17.4 billion) annually, and that the “Made in Japan” distinction would help promote sales in North America and Europe.

SOLAR ENERGY

TSEC to build Pingtung plant

Taiwan Solar Energy Corp’s (TSEC, 元晶) board yesterday approved a NT$1.66 billion (US$53.61 million) investment plan to build a manufacturing plant in Pingtung County to expand production capacity for solar modules, the company said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. The company is to inject capital by issuing 70 million new shares at a face value of NT$10 per share, TSEC said in a separate filing. The capacity expansion plan accompanied the firm’s release of financial results for last year, which showed that it generated net income of NT$12.92 million, a plunge from NT$171.89 million a year earlier. TSEC will not pay a dividend this year, the filing said.

RESTAURANTS

Wowprime dividend surges

Restaurant operator Wowprime Corp (王品集團) yesterday said its board has approved the distribution of a cash dividend of NT$3.5 per share, compared with NT$1 a year earlier, a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange showed. Last year, the company saw its earnings per share skyrocket from NT$0.45 to NT$4.2, due to increasing sales contribution from China and the company’s ongoing restructuring plans. Wowprime, which runs 14 restaurant chains in Taiwan, is to launch two brands and open more than 30 outlets this year, the company said in a statement.

TEXTILES

Everest halves dividend

Everest Textile Co (宏遠興業), which makes fabrics and garments, yesterday said its board approved the distribution of a cash dividend of NT$0.4 per share, compared with NT$0.8 a year earlier, a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange showed. The board also approved the issuance of 18,847,566 new shares through capitalization of last year’s earnings. Everest, a subsidiary of Far Eastern Group (遠東集團), is to hold an annual shareholders’ meeting on June 7 to discuss the proposals. Separately, the company said its two new plants in Ethiopia and the US are to start operations in the first half of this year.

AIRLINES

Emirates exec optimistic

Emirates, based in Dubai, is optimistic about Taiwan’s business potential, the airline’s local area manager said yesterday, citing an increase in passenger capacity since it introduced Airbus SAS A380 on its Taiwan route in 2015. Jaber Mohamed said that Emirates opened its Dubai-Taiwan route in February 2014 using the Boeing 777-300ER. Due to constant growth in demand, in July 2015 it replaced the 354-seat Boeing with the 491-seat A380, Jaber said. Passenger capacity has since grown by 42 percent, he said, adding that he is optimistic about the local market’s potential.