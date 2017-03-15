Micron gains Cando Corp assets with NT$2.75bn bid

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter

Micron Technology Inc yesterday won the auction for the semiconductor facilities and equipment of bankrupt Cando Corp (達鴻科技) with a bid of NT$2.75 billion (US$88.81 million), as the US chipmaker continues efforts to build its first DRAM chip packaging operation in Taiwan.

The bid compared with a floor price for the assets of NT$2.748 billion, a statement by the Taichung District Court said.

Micron was the only bidder, the statement said.

The acquisition of the assets is expected to help Micron in its plan to build an advanced 3D DRAM chip packing operation, bolstering the company’s DRAM supply chain.

Micron aims to continue development of its DRAM business in Taiwan and go beyond manufacturing, the company said.

To expedite the expansion plans, Micron said that it is to hire about 1,000 people in Taiwan this year.

The headcount increase accelerates a multi-year plan outlined in December last year by CEO Mark Durcan.

Micron has increased its overall workforce in the nation to more than 6,000 after fully merging Inotera Memories Inc (華亞科技) in December last year.

Taiwan contributes more than 60 percent to Micron’s global DRAM supply on a bit basis, the firm said.

Micron earlier this year said that it plans to spend US$1 billion to complete upgrading of a DRAM factory in Taichung.

The company last year spent US$1 billion on new equipment for the factory, aiming to migrate its 25-nanometer process technology to 1x-nanometer.