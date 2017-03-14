Agencies

REAL ESTATE

London property rebounds

House prices rose at their fastest pace in a year last month as high-value London property showed signs of a rebound. The 0.6 percent increase in values lifted the average to ￡297,832 (US$363,295), Acadata and LSL said in a report yesterday. Nevertheless, annual price growth softened for the 12th month to 2.4 percent, the lowest since 2013. According to regional data for January, London home prices gained 0.4 percent from December last year, snapping a two-month decline, and gains in the high-value areas of the capital contributed to the increase last month. The city’s property market “still faces challenges,” Acadata said, noting that the annual gain in prices was the weakest in almost five years and transactions have slumped 22 percent over the past three months compared with a year earlier.

TECHNOLOGY

Computacenter revenue up

British IT services provider Computacenter said its full-year adjusted revenue rose 6.3 percent, helped by a favorable currency impact and strong growth in Germany. The company’s adjusted revenue on actual currency basis rose to ￡3.25 billion (US$3.97 billion) from ￡3.05 billion a year earlier. However, adjusted revenue was down 0.5 percent on a constant currency basis. The company, which provides computer services to customers including Domino’s Pizza and department chain John Lewis PLC, has been impacted by weakness in its domestic market as the UK prepares to leave the EU. Computacenter said it expect its UK business to see “modest” improvements this year with professional services and supply chain helping overall performance. Adjusted revenue from its UK business fell 1.1 percent to ￡1.39 billion last year.

ENERGY

Wood bids for Amec

Oilfield services firm John Wood Group yesterday said it proposed to buy smaller peer Amec Foster Wheeler for a recommended all-share offer valued at about ￡2.2 billion (US$2.68 billion). Shares of Amec Foster rose 18.60 percent to ￡5.80 in morning trading, well above the offer price of ￡5.64 per share. After hitting their lowest in more than a decade of US$27.1 in January, oil prices have seen an uptick and has largely held above US$50 this year, boosting the industry. The all-stock deal represents a 15.3 percent premium to Amec Foster’s Friday close of ￡489.2. Amec Foster shareholders will receive 0.75 of new Wood Group share for each share held, the company said. The deal will result in Amec Foster Wheeler shareholders owning about 44 percent of the combined company, the companies said. The companies also said the deal is expected to add to earnings per share on an adjusted basis for Wood Group and Amec Foster in the first full year after completion of the deal.

BANKING

HSBC appoints Tucker

Banking giant HSBC yesterday announced the appointment of Briton Mark Tucker as its new chairman as part of a management overhaul following a massive drop in profits last year. Tucker, who is chief executive and president of insurance group AIA, is to take over from Douglas Flint in October. He will lead the hunt for a new chief executive to replace Stuart Gulliver, who is set to retire next year, the bank said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange. The changes come after HSBC profits plunged last year, with the bank attributing the decline to protectionist fears and policy uncertainty.