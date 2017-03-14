Staff writer, with agencies

TELECOMS

APT extends rate plan

Asia Pacific Telecom Co (APT, 亞太電信), a subsidiary of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), yesterday said it is extending its NT$999 (US$32.31) rate plan with unlimited data and voice calls for another month due to its popularity. The rate plan was due to end on Feb. 28 after an earlier extension. APT said the rate plan has helped grow its number of 4G subscribers to 1.67 million by the end of last month. The rate plan also helped boost revenue from high average revenue per user subscribers by 30 percent in the first two months after its launch in December.

TELECOMS

Chunghwa to hire 1,600

Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信), the nation’s biggest telecom, said it plans to recruit 1,600 employees this year, including at its subsidiaries, half of them new college graduates. The company made the remarks during a job fair in Tainan on Sunday, which marked its first appearance at the event. The company said it is looking for new hires with expertise in Internet security, the Internet of Things, big data, cloud computing and marketing. Chunghwa Telecom said the new recruits would have the opportunity to increase their annual wages to NT$1 million within three years.

ELECTRONICS

Americans favor Apple

Apple Inc dominated the market share of smartphone subscribers in the US in the three-month period from November last year to January, with 44.6 percent of the total, according to a comScore Inc report. Citing data from comScore MobiLens on the US smartphone market, the report said that South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co was second with a 28 percent share. HTC Corp (宏達電) ranked fifth at 2.3 percent, behind South Korea’s LG Electronics Inc with 10.3 percent and Motorola Inc with 4.3 percent. In terms of operating systems, the Android platform led with 53.2 percent of the US market. Apple’s iOS platform was second at 44.6 percent.

ENTERTAINMENT

Taipei, Paris ink film pact

The Taipei Film Commission and Paris Coproduction Village yesterday signed an agreement in Hong Kong to further their cooperation in movie making. The agreement was signed by Taipei Commissioner of Cultural Affairs Chung Yung-feng (鍾永豐) and Paris Coproduction Village CEO Pierre-Emmanuel Fleurantin, as they attended an international film festival in the territory. Chung said people in the French movie industry already know Taipei quite well and have invited movie directors from Taiwan to visit Paris under several exchange programs. Fleurantin said he also wanted to promote cooperation between the two nations’ filmmaking industries, adding that the growing movie market in Asia is important to Europe. Under the agreement, both sides will select movies that will be jointly shot in Taiwan.

ELECTRONICS

Andes making stock debut

Andes Technology Corp (晶心科技), a processor patent developer 15 percent owned by handset chip designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科), is set to debut on the main bourse today at NT$65.1 a share. The initial public offering will push the company’s valuation to NT$2.64 billion, based on outstanding shares of 40.62 million. Andes is the world’s No. 5 processor patent developer, competing with industry leader SoftBank ARM, it said. Established in 2005, Andes primarily designs embedded processors used in a wide range of electronics, from consumer to mobile devices and Internet of Things, to electronics for cars.