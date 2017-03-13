Cardboard for cribs? Safety sleep program expands

AP, TRENTON, NEW JERSEY

Cardboard boxes are certainly not a new technology, but when they are linked to a practice that started in Finland decades ago to help babies sleep safely, they are taking on a new purpose as so-called “baby boxes” make their way to the US.

Parents are beginning to take baby boxes home from hospitals along with their newborns. Los Angeles-based company The Baby Box Co has partnered with health officials to give the boxes away for free, and an online initiative offers advice aimed at reducing sudden unexpected infant deaths (SUID).

New Jersey and Ohio were the first to participate statewide in the program.

“[SUID] was one of my biggest fears and then it happened,” said 35-year-old Chauntia Williams of Maple Heights, Ohio.

Williams is an advocate for safe sleeping and the boxes after she unexpectedly lost her 33-day-old daughter Aaliyah nine years ago.

She said her daughter went to sleep in a crib with cushioned bumpers, stuffed animals and an added blanket beneath the fitted sheet and never woke up. The coroner determined the bedding caused the death, she said.

She now uses a box with her son, Bryce, though he is getting a little too big for it.

Her message to new parents: Educate yourselves on safe sleep habits.

SUID is a broad category that includes sudden infant death syndrome and accidental suffocation and strangulation that could come from overcrowded bassinets or cribs. About 3,700 cases were reported in the US in 2015.

The boxes are not the only option for safe sleeping, but health officials say they are a useful part of a broader safe-sleep education program.

Ohio on Wednesday joined New Jersey in offering the cardboard boxes — which double as bassinets — for free. Each box comes with a mattress, fitted sheet, onesie and diapers.

The Baby Box Co is also handing out the boxes in Minneapolis, Minnesota; Phoenix, Arizona and San Francisco with the goal of expanding to all 50 states. The for-profit company also operates in Canada, Ireland and the UK.

Baby Box University — Baby Box Co’s educational platform — maintains a Web site that coordinates the educational component of the program.

The idea for baby boxes started in Finland in the 1930s and is tied to a sharp drop in SUIDs, according to Kathryn McCans, a pediatrician who chairs New Jersey’s Child Fatality and Near Fatality Review Board.

However, the boxes are a new idea for many Americans.

“The thought of putting the baby in a box; I was like ‘wow that’s weird,’” said Dolores Peterson of Camden, New Jersey, who became a first-time mom recently and was among the first to bring home a box.

Peterson’s daughter, Ariabella, just turned 3 months old. She said the program was eye-opening for how much she learned about how to prevent SUID.

McCans says the complimentary items like diapers and onesies are nice, but the more important objective behind the boxes is bringing down infant deaths and grounding parents on safe sleep practices: Place babies on their backs to sleep, do not use bumpers in cribs, keep stuffed animals and blankets out of infants’ sleep spaces and avoid sleeping in the same bed as infants.

“No one brings their baby into bed with them because they want their baby to die,” she said. “They do it because they want to be nurturing — and they are — but it’s not safe.”