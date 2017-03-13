Staff writer, with CNA

SEMICONDUCTORS

TSMC sales at 10-month low

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) on Friday reported consolidated sales of NT$71.42 billion (US$2.3 billion) for last month, the lowest in 10 months. The figure represents a 6.8 percent monthly drop, but is 19.9 percent higher than a year earlier, the Hsinchu-based chipmaker said. In the first two months of this year, TSMC’s consolidated sales totaled NT$148.04 billion, up 13.5 percent from a year earlier, it said.

ELECTRONICS

Hon Hai sales hit record

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) on Friday posted its highest sales figure for the month of February, despite fewer working days. Hon Hai said in a statement that consolidated sales last month reached NT$289.58 billion, up 3.18 percent from a year earlier, but down 16.14 percent from January. Hon Hai said revenue generated by its consumer electronics and communications devices operations rose from a month earlier, while sales of computing devices declined. In the first two months of this year, Hon Hai posted NT$634.91 billion in consolidated sales, up 2.69 percent from a year earlier, it said.

MACROECONOMICS

Service sentiment rises

The local service sector showed a significant improvement in January, with an index gauging industry sentiment hitting a new high, according to a survey conducted by the Commerce Development Research Institute. The survey showed that the index rose to 105, up 2 points from a month earlier, according to the Taipei-based think tank. The institute said the index could show steady growth for last month and that the bullish sentiment could continue into this month.