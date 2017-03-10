Uber to ban ‘greyball’ app used to stymie regulators

AP, SAN FRANCISCO

Uber Technologies Inc is dismantling a secret weapon it used against local regulators who have been trying to curtail or shut down its ride-hailing service in some cities around the world.

The about-face announced on Wednesday comes less than a week after a report published in the New York Times exposed the existence of a technology feature nicknamed “Greyball” that identified regulators posing as riders while trying to collect evidence that the ride-hailing company’s service was breaking local laws governing taxis.

The program served up a fake version of the company’s app to undercover regulators that appeared to summon a car, only to have the ride never show up or cancel.

Uber now says it will ban greyballing regulators, although it may take time to block the program completely. The San Francisco-based company said it would also respond to city officials who have been inquiring whether their regulators were being greyballed.

The Times reported that the company has targeted regulators in Boston, Paris and Las Vegas, among other cities, as well as a litany of countries that include Australia, China, Italy and South Korea.

Uber had previously said it used Greyball to deter passengers who were violating its terms of service, including harassing or threatening its drivers.

The cat-and-mouse game with regulators is the latest example of the aggressive tactics Uber has adopted while upending the heavily regulated taxi industry. In doing so, it has built a rapidly growing company valued at more than US$60 billion by its investors that is frequently accused of bending the rules.

Separately, Uber’s self-driving cars will return to California’s streets, though the company does not immediately plan to pick up passengers.

The company received a permit on Wednesday to test two Volvo SUVs on public roads, the California Department of Motor Vehicles said.

Regulators also approved 48 people as backup drivers who must sit behind the wheel in case the prototype cars malfunction, agency spokeswoman Jessica Gonzalez said.

With the approval, Uber has become the 26th company to have a self-driving car testing permit in California.