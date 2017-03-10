Staff writer

SEMICONDUCTORS

ChipMOS to book hefty gains

Memorychip packager ChipMOS Technologies Inc (南茂) yesterday said it expects to book NT$2 billion (US$64.47 million) in gains from selling a 55 percent stake in its Shanghai subsidiary to China’s Tsinghua Unigroup Ltd (清華紫光) for 498 million yuan (US$72.07 million). The company is scheduled to close the deal this quarter, ChipMOS chairman S.J. Cheng (鄭世杰) said. ChipMOS also reported that its net profit jumped 2.4 times to NT$631.9 million last quarter from NT$255.1 million in the previous quarter, although operating income slid 0.5 percent to NT$961 million. Cheng said revenue for this quarter would fall by 4 to 8 percent from last quarter’s NT$4.67 billion. The company plans to spend NT$4.1 billion on new equipment this year, up 31 percent from last year’s NT$3.12 billion, he said.

BANKING

Fitch warns on rising debt

Taiwan’s high household leverage and growing debt service pressures may constrain its economic growth and act as a drag to improvement in the financial profiles of local banks, Fitch Ratings said yesterday. The ratings agency expects Taiwan’s household debt to rise to 84 percent of GDP in the coming two years. High and rising debt-service pressures would weigh on consumer spending despite an easy monetary policy, the agency said in a press release. A sharp correction in the property market could lead to losses on the part of banks because of their exposure to the household sector, it said. Home mortgages account for 57 percent of overall household debt, with the average loan-to-value ratio standing at between 60 and 70 percent among most local banks, it said.

HOTELS

FDC sales slid 5.6%

FDC International Hotels Corp (FDC, 雲品國際) yesterday posted revenue of NT$107 million for last month, a decrease of 5.57 percent from a year earlier due to holiday disruptions, the company said in a statement. For the first two months, revenue totaled NT$266 million, a 5.27 percent gain from the same period last year, the company said. The company’s board approved a proposal to distribute cash dividends of NT$2.5 per share from earnings last year.

GARMENTS

Quang Viet posts sales drop

Garment maker Quang Viet Enterprise Co (廣越) yesterday reported sales of NT$153 million for last month, down 3.08 percent from the previous year, as the company is entering its slow season. In the first two months, sales slid 5 percent to NT$ 479.97 million, data showed. Quang Viet expects its shipments to reach 10 million units this year from last year’s 9.1 million units on the back of increasing orders from its major global brand customers, it said in a statement.

SHIPPING

Group tightens cooperation

Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp (陽明海運) yesterday announced that it and other members of “THE Alliance” has drawn up a new and unique contingency plan in the unlikely event that one of the members goes belly up. An independent trustee would be established by the five alliance members to manage the funds, which are to be used to ensure that customers’ cargo onboard the affected member’s ships are accounted for and carried to the port of destination, Yang Ming said in a press release. Other THE Alliance members are Hapag-Lloyd AG of Germany and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd, Mitsui OSK Lines Ltd and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Ltd of Japan.