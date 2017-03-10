Goodway plans Q4 start for new Chiayi plant

By Kuo Chia-erh / Staff reporter

Machine tool maker Goodway Machine Corp (程泰機械), which makes computerized numerical control (CNC) machines, yesterday said that its new plant in Chiayi is to start operations in the fourth quarter, with an expected annual production value of NT$1 billion (US$32.2 million).

The new facility, located in Chiayi’s Dapumei Intelligent Industrial Park, is expected to cost the Taichung-based company about NT$600 million, Goodway spokesperson Elly Chen (陳碧蓮) said at the Taipei International Machine Tool Show.

“The new plant will mainly manufacture CNC machines for customers in the aerospace and energy industries,” Chen said.

She said the company is also to build a pilot production line at Taichung’s Dali Industrial Park for US-based electric car maker Tesla Motors Inc.

The line, which is to make gears for transmission systems in Tesla’s lower-priced compact sedan Model 3, is scheduled to begin production in the middle of the year, Chen said.

“Given our abundant experience in making products for cars, we hope to step into the electric vehicle market this year,” she said.

Goodway manufactures CNC machines for tier-one car component suppliers to Ford Motor Co, Toyota Motor Corp and BMW AG.

Customers in the automotive industry contribute about 40 percent of Goodway’s total revenue, company data showed.

Chen said Awea Mechantronic Co (亞崴), a major subsidiary of Goodway that makes bridge-type CNC machines, is constructing a new plant in Suzhou, China, which is likely to begin production next year with an annual sales target of 200 million yuan (US$28.94 million).

Goodway expects sales to grow further this year amid a global economic recovery and increasing orders from emerging markets.

Citing better order visibility, Goodway sales manager Jeff Peng (彭文鴻) said the company has seen recovering demand in major markets, including China and the US.

In addition, Peng said that Russia is likely to be a target market of Taiwanese machine tool makers on the back of rising demand from Russia’s energy and defense industries.

“We have also seen opportunities in Thailand, as the country is a car production hub in Southeast Asia,” he added.

Last year, Goodway saw its net profits plunge 60.3 percent annually to NT$246.93 million, with sales down 9.4 percent to NT$6.48 billion.

The company attributed the decline to sluggish global demand and a NT$90 million foreign-exchange loss due to appreciation of the New Taiwan dollar against the US dollar.