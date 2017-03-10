No plan to restart suspended nuclear reactors: minister

Staff writer, with CNA

Despite reduced electricity supply, the government will not consider restarting two mothballed nuclear reactors unless all other alternatives are exhausted, Minister of Economic Affairs Lee Chih-kung (李世光) said yesterday.

Before reactivating the No. 1 reactor at Taiwan’s Jinshan Nuclear Power Plant in New Taipei City’s Shimen District (石門) and the No. 2 reactor at the Guosheng Nuclear Power Plant in New Taipei City’s Wanli District (萬里), the government would first seek public support and secure the approval of the legislature, he said.

Lee said that the government’s decision to decommission the nation’s three operating nuclear power plants as scheduled remains unchanged.

The Legislative Yuan has instructed the Atomic Energy Council to submit a safety report before the reactors can be reactivated.

According to the council, the No. 1 reactor at the Jinshan plant is scheduled to be decommissioned in December next year and the No. 2 reactor in July 2019.

The No. 1 and No. 2 reactors at the Guosheng plant are set to be decommissioned in December 2021 and March 2023, respectively.