Adata Technology approves NT$4 dividend payout

Adata Technology Co (威剛科技), the nation’s biggest memory module maker, yesterday said its board has approved a cash dividend of NT$4 per common share as a revival in the memorychip industry helped boost the company’s net profits to a three-year high last year.

The dividend, the highest payout in three years, represents a 7 percent yield based on the stock’s closing price of NT$58.4 yesterday.

Adata posted a net profit of NT$1.33 billion (US$43.11 million) last year, reversing a loss of NT$44.93 million in 2015. Earnings per share last year were NT$6.21, compared with a loss of NT$0.2 the previous year.

“Adata took advantage of growth opportunities when the global memorychip industry began picking up in the second half last year,” a company statement said.

In the final quarter of last year, Adata’s net profit surged to NT$765 million, compared with NT$119 million in the corresponding quarter of 2015, the statement showed.

Last quarter’s figure was the highest in 14 quarters, Adata said.

On a quarterly basis, the figure represented 120 percent growth compared with a net profit of NT$347 million in the third quarter.

Gross margin climbed to 22 percent last quarter, from 17 percent in the previous quarter and 6.23 percent a year earlier, as chip prices surged amid tight supply.

Adata gave a positive outlook for the first two quarters of this year in expectation that the growth momentum would continue.

“As there is no quick fix to a shortage of memory chips worldwide in the first half, Adata will continue to benefit from strong DRAM and NAND flash prices,” the company said.