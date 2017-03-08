CPI declines 0.04% on Lunar New Year holiday disruption

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

The consumer price index (CPI) declined 0.04 percent year-on-year last month due to holiday disruptions, as the Lunar New Year holiday fell in February last year, raising the comparison base, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said yesterday.

Miscellaneous expenses reported the biggest annual drop of 3.11 percent because babysitters and hairdressers charged higher rates during the same period last year, DGBAS Senior Executive Officer Jasmine Mei (梅家瑗) said.

Entertainment costs fell 1.43 percent, as hotels, restaurants and travel agencies charged lower rates compared with a year earlier when holiday demand pushed up expenses, the statistics agency’s report showed.

Likewise, food costs weakened 0.75 percent, dragged by mainly cheaper vegetables, even though continued increases in fruit, processed food and meat prices eased the pace of decline, it said.

Bucking the trend, transportation and communication costs gained 4.14 percent, as fuel costs rose 26.42 percent, more than offsetting a 1.79 percent fall in telecom rates, the report said.

The inflationary gauge after seasonal adjustment rose 0.65 percent and registered an increase of 1.09 percent in the first two months, it said.

Core CPI, a more reliable indicator of long-term consumer prices because it excludes volatile items, edged up 0.17 percent, the report said, as the agency dismissed deflation concerns.

The wholesale price index (WPI), a measure of commercial production costs, advanced 2.19 percent last month, easing from a revised 2.71 percent in January.

The statistics agency said it had failed to observe any price increases caused by the new labor rules that require higher overtime pay and more holidays for new workers.