TAITRA eyes Southeast Asian nations

By Lauly Li / Staff reporter

The Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA, 外貿協會) is to stage “Taiwan Expo” trade promotion events in Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines and Malaysia in the second half of this year to boost the brand image of Taiwanese firms in Southeast Asian markets, TAITRA chairman James Huang (黃志芳) said yesterday.

“It is hard for individual companies to build their brand image in a foreign market on their own. The government is to utilize its resources, helping firms to expand their presence in those markets,” Huang told reporters during an interview at Foodex Japan in Tokyo.

The events are part of the government’s “new southbound policy,” TAITRA said.

The first Taiwan Expo is to be held in Jakarta from May 12 to May 14, it said.

It is to showcase agricultural and healthcare products, “green” energy-related equipment, information communication technology products and cosmetics, TAITRA said.

There would also be meetings and industry forums for professionals and government representatives to discuss business opportunities with Taiwanese firms during the event, it said.

TAITRA has also set up a zone for halal food products at Foodex Japan, inviting a total of 25 domestic food companies to present their halal-certified food products to attract international professional buyers, Huang said.

It is to establish a trade promotion team later this year to promote halal-certified food products in Southeast Asian markets, he added.

TAITRA expects to ink a memorandum of understanding with the Japan External Trade Organization this year to exchange market research and the collection of foreign business information in overseas markets.

The two associations are also to jointly develop business opportunities by convening business-to-business industry forums in Southeast Asian nations, Huang said.