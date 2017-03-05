Billionaires work to save the world with satellite data

By Paola Totaro / Thomson Reuters Foundation, SEATTLE

Some of the world’s most influential billionaire philanthropists plan to launch a powerful digital platform to harness the avalanche of data sent from satellites each day — and make it freely available for humanitarian and environmental causes.

Bill and Melinda Gates — who are also custodians of legendary investor Warren Buffett’s billions — have joined forces with eBay Inc founder Pierre Omidyar to fund the “Radiant Earth” project, a repository and archive of the world’s satellite, aerial and drone imagery.

The project, expected to cost “multimillions” of dollars, aims to find ways to combine and analyze Earth data and imagery and offer it free of charge in formats that do not require specific expertise to understand.

Radiant CEO Anne Hale Miglarese said the world is now awash in data, but for nonspecialists finding it and creating ways to use it practically can be both difficult and expensive.

“[Radiant] will help build the ‘who, what, where, when or why’ for the planning and management of issues such as land tenure, global health, sustainable development, food security and disaster response,” she said.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation last week invited more than 150 academics and data analysis specialists to Seattle for what was billed as a “Thought Leaders Summit” on the project.

Experts discussed what humanitarian agencies, environmental and land rights groups might want and need.

Amazon Web Services global open data chief Jed Sundwall said Radiant would try to “give humans back their time to focus on research and analysis.”

“Open data is happy data: We have so much data that can tell us about our world, but we can’t know it because it is too expensive to know it,” he said.

Industry experts said that over the past five years the number of operational satellites has jumped 40 percent, and nearly 1,400 now orbit the Earth.

This number could more than double over the next five years as satellites become smaller, lighter and more affordable.

Entrepreneurs have increasingly begun to view the sky as a new market that can help feed the burgeoning global demand for more communications, satellite TV and broadband services.

However, satellites are also collecting data from space about the Earth itself. Applications are far reaching — from tracking plant health through chlorophyll to gauging the impact of natural disasters and the surveillance of illegal logging.

Two weeks ago, India launched 104 satellites — 101 of them for foreign companies and agencies — in a single mission as part of its strategic bid for a bigger share of the US$300 billion global space industry.

Experts at the Seattle summit said the multiple launch, described as a world record by its space agency, was also significant because 88 were shoe box-sized “Dove” satellites launched by Planet Labs Inc, a San Francisco-based private satellite operator founded by former NASA scientists.

The constellation of small satellites will, once settled into orbit in six months’ time, photograph the entire Earth every day.

“Satellite imagery might be one of the most powerful and unbiased tools to tell people what is going on with the planet,” University of California, San Diego research scientist Albert Lin told the summit.

The key lays in finding ways to translate enormous amounts of information into something that can be understood by everyone, he said.