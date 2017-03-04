Agencies

OIL

Saudi Arabian output down

Saudi Arabia continued to lead OPEC’s efforts to cut production, helping the organization get closer to a goal set out in a historic accord last year. Riyadh lowered oil supply by 90,000 barrels a day from a month earlier to 9.78 million last month, according to a Bloomberg News survey of analysts, oil companies and ship-tracking data. It was the second month in a row that the world’s biggest crude exporter pumped below its own target of 10.06 million barrels a day. Overall, the OPEC’s production fell to 32.17 million barrels a day last month, a 65,000 barrel-a-day drop from January, the first month of the accord.

AVIATION

Boeing cutting Seattle jobs

Boeing Co is shrinking its Seattle-area workforce by at least 1,800 jobs this year as it streamlines operations in a brutally competitive commercial-aircraft market. The planemaker approved voluntary layoffs for 1,500 mechanics, according to a person familiar with the situation who asked not to be named because it has not been made public. Another 305 engineers and technical workers are leaving voluntarily, Bill Dugovich, a spokesman for their union, said on Thursday.

COSTCO

Membership fees rising

Costco Wholesale Corp on Thursday said that it is raising its North America membership fees, as the warehouse club operator released quarterly results that fell short of Wall Street’s expectations. Its shares fell more than 4 percent in after-hours trading. Starting June 1, annual membership fees for individual, business and business add-on members in the US and Canada will rise US$5 to US$60. Executive memberships in those two nations will increase from US$110 to US$120. The fee increases will affect about 35 million members. The Issaquah, Washington-based company reported fiscal second-quarter net income of US$515 million, or US$1.17 per share. Costco posted revenue of US$29.77 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts.

INTERNET

Typo causes Amazon outage

Amazon.com Inc says an incorrectly typed command during a routine debugging of its billing system caused the five-hour outage of some Amazon Web Services servers on Tuesday. In a summary posted online, the Seattle company says a command meant to remove a small number of servers for one of its S3 subsystems was entered incorrectly and a larger set of servers was removed. A full restart was required, which took longer than expected due to how fast Amazon Web Services has grown over the past few years. Amazon says it is making changes to its system to make sure incorrect commands would not trigger an outage of its Web services in the future.

ENTERTAINMENT

Spotify hits 50 million mark

Spotify Ltd on Thursday said it has reached 50 million paid subscribers, growing 25 percent in less than six months and extending the Swedish music streaming service’s lead over its closest rival, Apple Music. Spotify, which has not yet shown a profit as it spends to grow internationally, is considering a potential US stock market listing, according to a February TechCrunch report. The Stockholm-based company said in February that it would move its New York office to the World Trade Center from the Midtown area of Manhattan, adding more than 1,000 new jobs. Launched in 2008, Spotify had 40 million paid subscribers in September last year.