Top Mexican minister to meet with Ford and GM

Reuters, MEXICO CITY

Mexican Minister of Economy Ildefonso Guajardo was yesterday scheduled to meet with executives from automakers Ford Motor Co and General Motors Co I(GM) n Detroit, keeping a frenetic pace of meetings to deter US President Donald Trump from punishing Mexican exports.

Guajardo would also meet with auto parts makers that have operations in Detroit and Mexico, the ministry said and would discuss the state of US-Mexico trade and the future of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

Trump has vowed to exit NAFTA, the 1994 trade accord that also includes Canada, if he cannot get better terms for the US.

He has also drawn up plans to build a wall on the US southern border and tax Mexican-made goods heading north to pay for it.

Wary of Trump’s unpredictability, Mexico is not counting on talks with the White House to save it from a possible trade war.

Instead, it hopes to build support among companies and US states that most rely on business south of the border to pressure Trump not to resort to drastic measures.

On Tuesday, Mexican Minister of Foreign Affairs Luis Videgaray said Mexico would only stay in NAFTA if it suited the nation and he rejected the imposition of any tariffs or quotas.

The countries have yet to start formal negotiations.

“Thanks to NAFTA, Mexico and Michigan have built a dynamic trade relationship,” the economics ministry said, noting that Mexico was Michigan’s second-biggest trade partner with more than US$12 billion in exports to Mexico last year.

The US sent its Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly to Mexico City last week to tend to ties, but their efforts were set back when Trump described deportations as “a military operation,” forcing Kelly to make a public clarification.