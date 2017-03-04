Japanese inflation rose in January

AFP, TOKYO

Japanese consumer prices picked up in January for the first time in almost a year, government data showed yesterday, halting a long string of declines as Tokyo struggles to put deflation in the rear view mirror.

A key inflation index, which excludes the volatile cost of fresh food, rose 0.1 percent from a year earlier, the Japanese Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said.

The increase, largely due to rebound in oil and energy prices, marked the first uptick in 11 months and ended the longest string of price declines in more than five years.

It was also the first positive monthly inflation figure since December 2015.

Spending by Japan’s households remains weak, separate data showed yesterday, with a 1.2 percent on-year fall in January. That was the 11th consecutive month of decline.

Slow wage growth is weighing on consumer spending — which accounts for more than a half of Japan’s GDP — despite a tight jobs market.

Unemployment has been at its lowest level in around 20 years. Fresh data released yesterday showed the jobless rate edged down from 3.1 percent in December last year to 3 percent in January.

This week, Japan posted an unexpected drop in factory output for January, the first fall in six months and the latest red flag for the world’s No. 3 economy.

Japan has been struggling to reverse a years-long deflationary spiral of falling prices and lackluster growth.

“The government is teaming up with the Bank of Japan to keep working toward getting out of deflation,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters yesterday.

Tokyo’s years-long effort to kickstart growth — a blend of massive monetary easing, government spending and red-tape slashing — stoked a stock market rally, weakened the yen and fattened corporate profits, but growth in the wider economy remains fragile.

The Bank of Japan, which holds a policy meeting this month, now expects to hit its 2 percent inflation target by March 2019 — four years later than planned.