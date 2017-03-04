WRA to discuss further rationing next week

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter

As storage levels at the nation’s major reservoirs have dropped below their five-year average levels, the Water Resources Agency (WRA) yesterday said it would discuss stricter conservation measures next week.

The Shihmen Reservoir (石門水庫) is holding just 49 percent of its total capacity, at 101.73 million cubic meters of water, 49.26 million cubic meters below its five-year average, agency statistics showed.

The reservoir is a major water source in northern Taiwan, supplying water to New Taipei City’s Banciao (板橋), Sinjhuang (新莊) and Linkou (林口) districts as well as to electronics manufacturers in the Hsinchu Science Park (新竹科學園區).

The first phase of water rationing measures in areas supplied by the reservoir began on Wednesday.

MARCH 9

“We are scheduled to examine the nation’s water supply situation on March 9 after implementing the first-phase water rationing measures,” agency spokesman Wang Yi-fung (王藝峰) said by telephone.

On the agenda will be further rationing measures for northern Taiwan, where there has been a lot less rainfall than over the same period in past years.

Heavy water users such as semiconductor companies and flat panel makers will see their supplies cut by 5 percent to 20 percent of their normal levels if second-phase rationing measures are implemented, the agency said.

However, agency officials said that they want to minimize the chance of starting third-phase rationing — the agency’s highest level — before May.

FARMERS AFFECTED

The agency has reduced supplies to farmland in some areas of northern Taiwan by 25 percent to 30 percent, with supply to those areas reduced slightly during off-peak hours from 11pm to 6am.

To encourage farmers to temporarily allow some land to be fallow, the agency yesterday said it would provide an extra subsidy of NT$25,000 per hectare to farmers, in addition to the NT$45,000 subsidiary they receive from the Council of Agriculture.