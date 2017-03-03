Agencies

INTERNET

Mayer punished over breach

Yahoo Inc is punishing CEO Marissa Mayer and parting ways with its top lawyer for the mishandling of two security breaches that exposed the personal information of more than 1 billion users and have already cost the company US$350 million. Yahoo’s board said it decided to withhold a cash bonus that otherwise would have been paid to her. Mayer is eligible to receive a bonus of up to US$2 million annually. The board said it accepted Mayer’s offer to relinquish her annual stock award, which is typically worth millions of US dollars. Yahoo’s general counsel, Ronald Bell, resigned without severance pay for his department’s lackadaisical response to the security lapses.

TECHNOLOGY

HPE’s Microsoft biz falls

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) is losing business from Microsoft Corp, one of the world’s largest users of servers, the latest sign of trouble for the pioneering computer manufacturer as it struggles with the rise of cloud services, people familiar with the matter said. Hewlett Packard Enterprise CEO Meg Whitman last week said her company saw “significantly lower demand” for servers from a tier-1 service provider, but did not identify the customer. Tier-1 service providers are typically major cloud and telecom companies. The softer demand came from Microsoft, the people said, as the software giant pushes for lower prices from hardware providers to help it efficiently expand its public cloud service and keep up with rivals.

BANKING

Wells Fargo CEO’s bonus cut

Wells Fargo’s board of directors on Wednesday slashed the bonuses and other compensation of its chief executive and seven other top executives, a little more than a week after the board publicly fired four senior managers amid an investigation into the bank’s sales practices. The cuts in pay for CEO Tim Sloan, chief financial officer John Shrewsberry and others were widely expected. Wells’ board had already clawed back about US$59 million in compensation from former CEO John Stumpf and Carrie Tolstedt, who was the head of the community banking business that was at the center of the sales scandal. In total, Wells slashed executive pay by US$32 million, the board said.

BEVERAGES

PepsiCo blames tax for cuts

PepsiCo said that slumping sales from Philadelphia’s new sweetened-beverage tax are prompting layoffs of 80 to 100 workers at three distribution plants that serve the city. The company on Wednesday sent out notices saying layoffs would occur at plants in north and south Philadelphia and in Wilmington, Delaware, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported. Dave DeCecco, spokesman for the Purchase, New York-based company that employs 423 people in the city, said the tax has cut sales by 40 percent there. The city blasted the news, with spokeswoman Lauren Hitt saying “the soda industry sunk to a new low today.”

AUTOMAKERS

Tesla’s China sales triple

Tesla Inc’s revenue from China last year tripled to more than US$1 billion, indicating better traction in the market CEO Elon Musk has predicted could eventually become the company’s biggest. China accounted for more than 15 percent of Tesla’s total revenue of more than US$7 billion last year, according to a US regulatory filing. Sales from the US more than doubled to US$4.2 billion. The Palo Alto, California-based company does not release vehicle sales or deliveries by country.