Hon Hai, Sharp to develop home healthcare products

By Lauly Li / Staff reporter

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) is to establish a healthcare joint venture with Sharp Corp focusing on developing home healthcare solutions, “smart” health applications and precision medicine, the company said on Friday last week.

The joint venture, Sharp Healthcare and Medical Company KY, is to leverage Hon Hai’s research and development capabilities and resources with Sharp’s technology, branding and marketing experience, Hon Hai said in a statement.

The company said it has jointly developed lab-on-a-chip solutions with Sharp for adoption across a wide range of life science and in vitro diagnostic applications.

The joint venture is to integrate the technologies for clean air, pure water and soil, developing smart health products for household use, Hon Hai said.

Hon Hai and Sharp have also begun production of jointly developed advanced glycation end product — proteins or lipids that have become glycated from exposure to sugars — sensors, which measure the substances’ levels and calculate body age through a simple blood sample taken from a finger, it said.

Hon Hai’s board has approved a US$25 million investment to acquire 208.7 million shares, or a 51.2 percent stake, in the joint venture, a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange on Friday showed.

Hon Hai shares on Friday fell 0.89 percent to close at NT$89.5 in Taipei trading, underperforming the TAIEX, which fell 0.19 percent.