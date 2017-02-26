Agencies

BANKING

US probes Citigroup

Citigroup Inc said US regulators, including the US Securities and Exchange Commission, are investigating the bank’s hiring of employees with ties to foreign government officials. The lender is cooperating with the probes, New York-based Citigroup said on Friday in an annual regulatory filing. The requests involve the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, which makes it a crime to pay or give other benefits to a foreign government official. In November last year, JPMorgan Chase & Co agreed to pay about US$264 million to settle US allegations that it hired children of Chinese decisionmakers to win business in violation of anti-bribery laws.

ENERGY

Shell partners with YPF

Royal Dutch Shell PLC has confirmed it will invest US$300 million to develop a shale oil and gas reserve in southern Argentina, executives said on Friday. Argentine oil company YPF said in a statement it would partner with Shell to exploit the huge Vaca Muerta reserve. Exploration of the field has yielded “excellent results,” it quoted Shell Argentina boss Teofilo Lacroze as saying. US and French firms are among the other international companies working on exploiting the 30,000km2 reserve.

TECHNOLOGY

MDA to acquire DigitalGlobe

Canadian satellite technology firm MacDonald Dettwiler & Associates Ltd (MDA) on Friday agreed to acquire DigitalGlobe Inc in a cash and stock deal worth C$3.1 billion (US$2.4 billion), doubling the company’s size and giving itself new access to lucrative US government customers. DigitalGlobe shareholders are to receive US$17.5 in cash and 0.3132 MDA shares representing a premium of about 18 percent of the company’s closing share price on Feb. 16. MDA is also to assume about C$1.6 billion of Westminster, Colorado-based DigitalGlobe’s debt.

RETAIL

JC Penney to shutter stores

JC Penney Co on Friday said it will close 130 to 140 stores, as well as two distribution centers over the next several months as it tries to improve profitability. The company said that it would also initiate a voluntary early retirement program for about 6,000 employees. The news came as JC Penney reported net income of US$192 million, or US$0.61 per share, for the fourth quarter last year, compared with a loss a year earlier. However, sales totaled US$3.96 billion in the period, down 0.9 percent from a year earlier.

UNITED KINGDOM

Home prices skyrocket

The affordability of a home in the nation’s cities is the worst in almost a decade, with the average house price about seven times annual earnings, according to Lloyds Bank. Oxford is England’s least affordable city, with property values almost 11 times wages, and Stirling, Scotland coming in first with prices 3.7 times income. While the average cost of a home in a British city rose 32 percent in the past four years to ￡224,926 (US$280,258), annual earnings have only increased 7 percent. Greater London was the second-least affordable city, even as home costs in the capital posted their largest annual drop in almost six years this month, according to Rightmove PLC.