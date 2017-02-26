Europe markets drop as traders grow risk-averse

Bloomberg

European stocks tumbled as investors questioned whether a rally that pushed equities to a 14-month high had gone too far.

The STOXX Europe 600 slid 0.8 percent at the close in its biggest drop in more than three weeks, as all sectors declined. The index had closed at 370.22 on Feb. 17.

Boosted by bets for stronger global growth and a pickup in inflation, the benchmark jumped 14 percent from a low on Nov. 4 last year through Tuesday before losing steam.

Commodity producers, banks and automakers, among the biggest winners in the recent rally, led declines on Friday.

The gauge of miners fell for a third day, after climbing to its highest level since July 2014.

Germany’s DAX tumbled 1.2 percent, breaking below the 11,900 technical support level that represented its peak last month. It had closed at 11,757.02 on Feb. 17.

The benchmark this week rose above 12,000 in intraday trading, but failed to sustain it on a closing basis. Some shares were active on corporate results.

Vivendi SA dropped 3.9 percent, as the media company forecast this year’s earnings below analysts’ estimates.

BASF SE lost 2.9 percent after saying gloomy prospects for the European economy would weigh on the chemical maker’s outlook for profit growth this year.

The spread between April and May Europe stock volatility futures has climbed on French election risks and is starting to outstrip the rally seen in the equivalent contracts heading into the British vote.