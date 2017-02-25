Agencies

ENTERTAINMENT

Recon to buy Millennium

A Chinese wire and cable maker is buying independent studio Millennium Films, which produced Rambo and The Expendables. Recon Holding (睿康) on Thursday said it was taking a 51 percent stake in Millennium for US$100 million. Recon, based in Yixing, China, near Shanghai, is controlled by Tony Xia (夏建統). Xia was a little-known businessman until last year, when he bought English soccer club Aston Villa. The terms of the deal, which is expected to close in the second quarter, give Recon majority ownership of Millennium and its library of 300 films.

BANKING

RBS plans to reduce costs

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (RBS), Britain’s largest taxpayer-owned bank, laid out a plan to cut costs by ￡2 billion (US$2.5 billion) over the next four years as it posted its ninth straight annual loss. The net loss last year widened from ￡1.98 billion in 2015 to ￡6.96 billion, the Edinburgh, Scotland-based lender said in a statement yesterday. Excluding conduct charges and restructuring costs, operating profit was ￡3.67 billion, topping the ￡3.1 billion average estimate of seven analysts compiled by Bloomberg News.

INTERNET

Baidu earnings beat forecast

Chinese Internet giant Baidu Inc (百度) on Thursday reported that its quarterly earnings topped expectations, despite falling revenue in the final three months of last year. Revenue totaled US$2.62 billion, down 2.6 percent from the same period in 2015, the company reported in New York, where it is listed. Income in the fourth quarter plunged 83 percent from a year earlier to US$1.7 billion. It was the second quarter in a row the company has reported a slump in revenue, following authorities’ introduction of new controls on advertising.

HPE revenue misses target

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) on Thursday reported quarterly revenue that fell far short of estimates and trimmed its profit forecasts, hampered by rising component costs and competition from cloud-based rivals. Profit, excluding some items, is to be US$0.41 to US$0.45 per share in the current quarter, the Palo Alto, California-based company said in a statement. The company also reduced its annual forecast to US$1.88 to US$1.98 per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise cited currency fluctuations, higher commodities pricing and “near-term execution issues” in reducing its forecast. Revenue declined 10 percent to US$11.4 billion in the first quarter ended on Jan. 31, the company said.

APPAREL

Old Navy buoys Gap profit

The Gap Inc on Thursday met Wall Street expectations with its fourth-quarter profit, helped again by results at its Old Navy brand. The clothing company with brands including Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy and Athleta, said it earned US$220 million, or US$0.55 per share, in the period that ended on Jan. 28. That compared with US$214 million, or US$0.53 per share, a year earlier. The clothing chain posted revenue of US$4.43 billion, up from US$4.39 billion a year earlier. Net sales at Old Navy rose in the quarter, while those at Gap and Banana Republic fell from a year earlier. The San Francisco-based company said it planned to focus its store openings in the current fiscal year on Old Navy and Athleta branches, with store closings expected in the Gap brand.