Growth of South Korean household income slows

Bloomberg

South Korean household income last year grew at the slowest pace on record and spending fell for the first time, Statistics Korea data released yesterday showed, underscoring the challenge facing policymakers as they try to ignite a sluggish economy.

Households’ average monthly income last year increased 0.6 percent from 2015 to 4.4 million won (US$3,890), the smallest gain since the office began compiling the data in 2003.

South Korean households’ consumption expenditure dropped 0.5 percent, with larger drops seen in transportation and clothing expenses, the data showed.

The weakness in household income reflected slowing growth amid a political scandal that has led to the impeachment of South Korean President Park Geun-hye. The situation worsened in the fourth quarter, when the scandal erupted, with income growth slipping to 0.2 percent from a year earlier and spending falling 3.2 percent.

The country’s economy expanded 0.4 percent quarterly in the fourth quarter, the slowest pace in more than a year.

While exports are faring better than expected as the global economy improves, consumption is falling short of forecasts and sentiment remains poor, the Bank of Korea said on Thursday.

The central bank forecast the economy would grow 2.5 percent this year, the slowest pace since 2012.

The tepid income growth last year was due to “job growth slowing on a delay in the economic recovery and corporate restructuring,” the South Korean Ministry of Strategy and Finance said in a separate statement yesterday.

Household spending as a percentage of disposable income, excluding items like taxes and pensions, fell to 71.1 percent, also the lowest on record going back to 2003, data showed.

“Spending is typically large for households with children, and the low birth rate and aging are factors we see as decreasing consumption,” Statistics Korea official Kim Bo-kyoung said in a news briefing in Sejong.