Agencies

GREECE

No need for ‘haircut’: IMF

IMF managing director Christine Lagarde said after talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin that she sees no need for a “haircut” of Greek debt, but that Athens needs to make “significant progress” on reforms. Lagarde on Wednesday told Germany’s ARD television the IMF was “much more confident after the progress made by the Greek authorities,” but that reforms were urgently needed in the country’s pension and income tax systems, as well as in other areas. Lagarde said she did see the need for debt restructuring to be implemented at the end of the current bailout program as well as possible interest rate cuts. Athens on Monday agreed to implement further reforms beginning in 2019, after the country’s current third bailout has ended.

UNITED STATES

Fed might hike rates ‘soon’

Many US Federal Reserve policymakers said it might be appropriate to raise interest rates again “fairly soon,” according to the minutes of the Fed’s last policy meeting released on Wednesday. The minutes of the Jan. 31 to Feb. 1 discussion, at which the US central bank voted to keep rates unchanged, also showed the depth of uncertainty at the Fed over the lack of clarity on US President Donald Trump’s economic program. “Many participants expressed the view that it might be appropriate to raise the federal funds rate again fairly soon if incoming information on the labor market and inflation was in line with or stronger than their current expectations,” the Fed said in the minutes.

GERMANY

Consumer mood to sour: poll

Consumer mood looks set to darken next month as concerns about rising inflation and Trump’s protectionist policies start to bite, a key survey found yesterday. Market research firm GfK said its forward-looking index for next month dipped to 10 points from 10.2 this month, slightly below analyst expectations. Sub-indices measuring consumer sentiment about the economic situation, income expectations and readiness to spend money all fell back in the latest survey of about 2,000 people.

MEXICO

Pre-Trump growth satisfies

The nation enjoyed solid economic growth last year before uncertainty struck over the impact of US President Donald Trump’s trade policies, official data showed on Wednesday. The 2.3 percent growth last year was in line with expectations, but slightly less than the previous year’s 2.5 percent expansion, the National Statistics Institute said. The data showed that in the fourth quarter, growth in Latin America’s second-biggest economy slowed to 0.7 percent from 1 percent the previous quarter.

BRAZIL

Central bank cuts rates

The central bank on Wednesday slashed its key interest rate further to try to yank Latin America’s biggest economy out of its worst recession in a century. The central bank cut the benchmark rate by 0.75 percentage points to 12.25 percent — still one of the world’s highest. It was the fourth such cut in a row, as inflation falls, but the economy shows few signs of recovering any time soon from two years of decline. The economy shrank 3.5 percent in 2015 and an estimated 3.6 percent last year. The bank’s own official growth forecast for this year stands at 0.8 percent.