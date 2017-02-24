Airtel buys Norwegian Telenor’s India operations

AFP, MUMBAI

Indian telecom giant Bharti Airtel Ltd will buy the local operations of Norway’s Telenor ASA, it said yesterday, as the ultra-competitive mobile market is shaken up by India’s richest man.

Indian tycoon Mukesh Ambani launched Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd’s 4G network in September last year with an audacious free service for the rest of last year, followed by vastly cheaper data plans and free voice calls for life.

The move forced rivals — desperate to maintain market share — to slash their tariffs and scrambling to match the deep pockets of Jio, which is backed by Ambani’s vast energy-to-chemicals conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd.

Bharti’s acquisition, which still needs to be approved by regulators, will enhance its coverage, the company said in a statement to the Bombay Stock Exchange, and see Telenor exit India.

“The proposed acquisition will include transfer of all of Telenor India’s assets and customers, further augmenting Airtel’s overall base and network,” the Indian firm said in the statement.

Vodafone PLC last month announced that it was in talks to merge its Indian unit with Mumbai-based Idea Cellular Ltd in a move that would create India’s largest telecoms company.

Global brokerage firm CLSA Ltd estimated that the pair would command a combined 43 percent share of market revenue.

“The decision to exit India has not been taken lightly,” Telenor Group chief executive officer Sigve Brekke said in the statement. “It is our view that the significant investments needed to secure Telenor India’s future business on a standalone basis will not give an acceptable level of return.”