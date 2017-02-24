Laster Tech planning to diversify LED products

By Kuo Chia-erh / Staff reporter

Auto parts supplier Laster Tech Corp Ltd (麗清科技) yesterday said it plans to introduce more than 100 types of new automotive LED products in the next two years, as demand for energy-efficient products increases.

Laster, which supplies LED brake lights, fog lights and daytime running lights, is considering to build a new plant in Shanghai this year, a company official said by telephone.

Headquartered in New Taipei City, Laster runs two plants in Shanghai and one in Dongguan, Guangdong Province, with total production value of NT$2.6 billion (US$84.57 million) a year, the official said.

The firm usually allocates about NT$200 million — or 5 percent of its annual sales — on the research and development of new lighting products every year, the official said.

The company said it also expects growing orders from its Chinese customers, including Great Wall Motor Co (長城汽車), which would stimulate sales this year.

Revenue from Great Wall Motor, the largest sport utility vehicle (SUV) brand in China, accounts for more than 40 percent of Laster’s total sales, the official said.

Last year, the firm posted a cumulative revenue of NT$3.58 billion, up 29.92 percent from a year earlier, while its net profit from January through September last year soared 86.7 percent to NT$111.1 million, or earnings per share of NT$1.85, company data showed.

Meanwhile, TYC Brother Industrial Co (堤維西) is also eyeing the growing automotive lighting market in China and plans to spend NT$1 billion in the next five years in the development of car headlights used in China’s after-sales service market, chairman Wu Chun-chi (吳俊佶) said last week.

The company said it hopes to launch at least 40 types of car lighting products every year for its Chinese clients.