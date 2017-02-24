Hotel operator looks to weddings

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

Hotel operator L’Hotel de Chine Group (LDC, 雲朗觀光) is seeking to boost growth in the wedding banquet business this year, attracted by its large market and profit margin, senior executives said yesterday.

The Taipei-based hotelier, which operates the Palais de Chine (君品酒店), Maison de Chine (兆品酒店), Chateau de Chine (翰品酒店) and Chinatrust Hotels (中信旅館), aims to boost wedding banquet revenue by 20 percent this year.

“We believe there is still room to tap further into a market valued at NT$100 billion [US$3.25 billion] a year,” Chateau de Chine general manager Tina Lin (林靜如) said.

LDC intends to achieve its goal through a concerted effort with firms in the supply chain to offer one-stop shopping services for customers, Lin said.

Mainstream wedding packages have a price tag of NT$500,000, including a banquet of 25 tables, wedding rings, cakes, cards, gowns and honeymoon trips, Lin said, citing an internal survey.

LDC plans to provide its guests with wedding banquets priced at NT$12,888 to NT$18,888 per table, plus free honeymoon, wedding rings, cakes and dresses, among other complimentary gifts, Lin said.

“We achieved a 5 percent increase in wedding banquet revenue last year and are confident the growth momentum will climb to 20 percent this year, aided by the generous gifts,” Lin said.

Food and beverage accounted for 60 percent of LDC revenue last year, while hotel rooms contributed the remaining 40 percent, LDC marketing communications director Doris Lai (賴映汝) said.

The group had an average occupancy rate of 75 percent last year and is reaching out to travelers from Southeast Asia to make up for the sliding number of Chinese tourists, Lai said.