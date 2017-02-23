Staff writer, with CNA

TAIWAN

Trade competitiveness falls

The nation’s trade competitiveness fell for a fourth consecutive year, dropping one notch to 16th in the rankings compiled by the Importers and Exporters Association of Taipei released yesterday. The drop was seen in this year’s survey on global trade environment and growth potential in key and emerging markets, the association said. The survey, which covered 54 nations and regions worldwide, looked at several sub-factors, such as a nation’s global competitive edge, trade freedom, convenience for trade and trade risks. Despite the fall in the rankings, Taiwan remained one of the most highly recommended countries with which to conduct trade, the association said. The nation’s position in this year’s rankings was the lowest since the organization began to conduct the survey in 2009.

SMARTPHONES

Apple maintains sales lead

Apple Inc was last month the top smartphone vendor in the nation in terms of both sales volume and value for the fifth consecutive month, industry sources said yesterday. Apple was the top smartphone vendor by volume in the month, capturing a 23.6 percent share of the 692,000 units sold in the nation, down from a 24.3 percent share in December last year, the sources said. The lower market share reflected a slight decline in buying interest in the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, which hit the local market in September last year, they said. Coming in second was South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co, which accounted for 20.9 percent of sales by volume. It was followed by local PC vendor Asustek Computer Inc (華碩) at 15 percent, Japan’s Sony Corp at 9.8 percent and Taiwanese smartphone brand HTC Corp (宏達電) with 9.1 percent, the sources said.

CHIPMAKERS

UMC cash divided dwindles

United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電), the nation’s No. 2 contract chipmaker, yesterday said its board has approved the distribution of a cash dividend of NT$0.5 per common share. The distribution represented a decline from NT$0.55 per share distributed last year and translated into a payout ratio of 74 percent based on the chipmaker’s earnings of NT$0.68 per share last year. The board also approved a share sale plan, in which the firm is to offer 1.26 billion new common shares at the most via private placement, aiming to find strategic technology alliance and fund its operations. However, UMC said it has no substantial plan to sell those shares yet. UMC is scheduled to hold an annual shareholders’ meeting on June 8 to discuss the proposals, according to a company filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange yesterday. In related news, the Investment Commission yesterday approved UMC’s planned acquisitions of a 5.24 percent stake in China’s Hejian Technology (Suzhou) Co Ltd (和艦科技) and a 1.54 percent stake in Leadcore Technology Co (聯芯科技) for a combined total of US$39.6 million.

REAL ESTATE

Sansiri aims to grow sales

Thailand’s Sansiri PLC yesterday said that it hopes to see its sales in Taiwan grow from last year’s NT$200 million to NT$800 million (US$6.5 million to US$26 million) this year. The real-estate developer said it plans to launch 19 new projects worth about NT$32 billion, adding that its total sales target for this year is NT$30 billion, of which NT$7 billion is expected to come from foreign investors.