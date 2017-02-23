HK hands out generous budget on better outlook

Reuters, HONG KONG

Hong Kong yesterday handed out billions in tax cuts and poverty relief to stimulate its economy, which is expected to grow more strongly than expected at 2 percent to 3 percent this year, despite headwinds from rising global trade protectionism.

Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan (陳茂波) said in his maiden annual budget address that stronger exports and jobs, rising wages and construction projects worth nearly HK$87 billion (US$11.2 billion) this year had bolstered consumer confidence and domestic demand, which would feed into the local economy.

However, he warned that the territory’s astronomical property prices continued to be an issue.

While the financial hub’s economy was projected to grow faster than the 1.3 percent expansion forecast by six economists surveyed by Reuters, Chan said that dangers remained.

“The uncertain external environment and interest rate trend may trigger abrupt shifts in capital flows and heighten volatility in local asset prices, with repercussions on consumption and investment sentiments and on macroeconomic stability,” Chan told lawmakers.

Credit rating agency Moody’s Investors Service said in a research note that the budget was relatively balanced and fiscally prudent, but doubted Hong Kong would meet its bullish GDP forecast.

“We do not expect a material rebound in global trade, which will weigh on Hong Kong’s exports, while growth in domestic demand will be somewhat dampened by higher interest rates,” Moody’s wrote. “We expect three to four interest rate increases by the US Federal Reserve this year, which will push interest rates up in Hong Kong.”

On the property market, which Chan called exuberant and “out of tune with the local economy,” despite a raft of cooling measures, he said the government would “substantially” increase residential housing supply in the next few years.

Hong Kong’s provisional budget surplus was a much greater than expected HK$92.8 billion for the 2016-2017 financial year, far in excess of last year’s HK$11 billion, with fiscal reserves of HK$935.7 billion.

The government said about HK$61 billion would be invested in services for older people, sports development, youth development and developing the high-tech sector.

Chan said Hong Kong could afford to be more proactive with its spending and his measures to “share the fruits of economic development” would help stimulate domestic demand, stabilize the economy and help the job market.

The populist-leaning budget comes at a time of flux for Hong Kong amid rising political tensions and as the territory in July marks the 20th anniversary of its handover from British to Chinese rule in 1997.

The territory will also usher in a new leader in a March 26 election involving a 1,200-member election committee stacked with Beijing loyalists.

Chan’s predecessor, long-standing former Hong Kong financial secretary John Tsang (曾俊華), is one of several candidates eyeing the top job.

The package of one-off economic handouts and stimulus measures include reducing the salaries and profits taxes up to a ceiling of HK$20,000 per individual or firm, which would cost the government about HK$18.3 billion, as well as extra social welfare handouts for older and disabled people.

Total expenditure would increase to more than HK$490 billion in 2017-2018, from HK$380 billion in 2012-2013, Chan said.