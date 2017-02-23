Chang Kuo-wei outlines plans for own airline venture

By Ted Chen / Staff reporter

Former EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) chairman Chang Kuo-wei (張國煒) plans to re-enter the airline industry with his own venture, according to Chinese-language Next Magazine.

The new venture, Star Airlines (星宇航空), is to be established before the end of this year with NT$2 billion (US$64.98 million) of his own funds, with flights commencing in the next two years, given the lengthy regulatory approval process, Chang was quoted as saying in a report in the latest edition of the magazine.

“I am not seeking other financial backers before the airline is up and running,” Chang was quoted as saying. “In light of current challenges to the airline industry, I cannot ask my friends to make such a risky investment.”

Chang outlined plans to purchase and lease a fleet of more than 10 new aircraft to initially serve routes to Southeast Asian destinations and later long-haul flights, the report said.

That departs from reports in November last year, when Chang was said to be looking at forming a flight charter company for business executives.

“We are still focused on premium flights, but that does not mean we will neglect the economy class market,” Chang was quoted as saying.

Chang also said that he has resolved to leave stewardship of EVA Airways to his older brothers, after a succession battle last year left him stripped of his chairmanship of the company.

The Civil Aeronautics Administration yesterday said that it has not received an application from Chang to set up a new airline.

In other aviation news, the agency said that with the exception of Laos and Myanmar, Taiwan has inked free-air agreements with all ASEAN members.

Japan has also opened all destinations for Taiwanese carriers, it said.