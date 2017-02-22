Sinochem mulling sale of stake in Brazilian oil field

Reuters, SINGAPORE, NEW DELHI and BEIJING

China’s Sinochem Group (中國中化集團) is exploring the sale of its 40 percent stake in Brazil’s Peregrino offshore oil field, four people familiar with the matter told reporters, a deal that could see the state-owned conglomerate walk away from what was once touted as a key overseas asset because of historically low oil prices.

The oil and chemicals firm agreed to buy the stake from Norway’s Statoil ASA for US$3.07 billion in 2010 — beating out a raft of Chinese rivals chasing high-quality assets. The Norwegian giant owns the other 60 percent of Peregrino, the largest heavy oil field it operates outside its home patch.

However, two of the people with knowledge of the matter said Sinochem is moving to sell its largest overseas upstream stake — with capacity to pump 100,000 barrels per day — as it reshapes its assets to reflect oil prices having halved in the past two-and-a-half years.

With that in mind, Sinochem was pitching the sale at a big discount compared with its purchase price, one person said.

Earlier this month, Reuters reported Sinochem was in early talks to buy a stake in Singapore-listed commodity trader Noble Group Ltd, a move that would further its ambitions to become more active in global energy trade and also develop China’s gas industry.

The process to sell the Brazilian stake is still at an early stage and a final decision would depend on how the negotiations progress, said the people familiar with the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity, because they were not authorized to discuss it publicly.

Statoil declined to comment and Sinochem did not respond to requests for comment from reporters.

Two sources said Sinochem’s intent to sell the stake has been shared with India’s Oil and Natural Gas Corp, which did not respond to requests for comments.

One person said the stake is also likely to be pitched to other international buyers, including some Japanese firms and Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Co, which last month snapped up Royal Dutch Shell PLC’s stake in Thailand’s Bongkot gas field for US$900 million.

The potential sale of the stake in Peregrino — 85km off Brazil in the Campos basin below about 100m of water — comes as oil prices hover in the mid-US$50s per barrel range, well below the highs of recent years. That trend has also prompted other industry players to consider selling once-prized assets.

Earlier this week, Reuters reported Malaysian state-owned oil and gas firm Petrolium Nasional Bhd is aiming to sell a large minority stake in a local gas project for up to US$1 billion as it seeks to raise cash and cut development costs.

For its part, Sinochem has seen growth in its key oil trading business stagnate, with increasing domestic competition from the likes of state oil traders China International United Petroleum & Chemical Corp (中國國際石化聯合) and China National United Oil Corp (中國聯合石油), while overseas oil and gas assets have struggled amid the prolonged low oil prices.

“Sinochem is readjusting its energy asset structure,” a Beijing-based industry veteran familiar with the company’s strategy said. “As a medium to small-sized oil producer, exposure to higher cost assets like deep water has become over-challenging.”

“The company sees itself more as an asset manager. This becomes a clearer direction under the new management,” the executive said, referring to Sinochem chairman Ning Gaoning (寧高寧), who took over the firm last year.