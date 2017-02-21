Agencies

ENERGY

ADNOC awards CNPC stake

Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) awarded a stake in its largest oil concession to China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC, 中國石油天然氣), as it brings in more foreign investors to raise crude production capacity. CNPC is to take an 8 percent stake in the oil-production joint venture in return for paying a US$1.8 billion signing bonus, ADNOC said in a statement on Sunday. BP PLC joined the project in December for a 10 percent stake after Total SA took the same share in January 2015. Abu Dhabi, with about 6 percent of global oil reserves, aims to boost production capacity to 3.5 million barrels a day by next year, even as it trims current output.

ENERGY

Iraq reserves rise 7 percent

Iraq’s oil reserves have increased to 153 billion barrels, from a previous estimate of 143 billion barrels, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Sunday. Iraq is to ask OPEC to adopt the new figure as the official estimate for its reserves, he said in a statement. The increased estimate is the result of appraisals and exploration carried out at seven oil fields in central and southern Iraq, he said. Iraq’s new proven reserves estimate brings it closer to Iran’s 158 billion barrels. It is OPEC’s second-largest producer, after Saudi Arabia.

WAGES

Rentals show wage gap

Single women cannot afford to rent a small apartment in nearly all of the biggest US cities, but single men could manage to lease in a third of those locations, a reflection of the gender wage gap, research shows. The Midwestern cities of Wichita, Kansas and Tulsa, Oklahoma are the only two of the 50 largest cities where the median income of single women can pay for a studio or one-bedroom apartment, according to research by RentCafe.com, an online apartment search company. Across the US, women working full time are paid 80 percent of what men are paid, according to US Census Bureau statistics.

BANKING

RBS not selling bank unit

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (RBS) rose to a one-year high after the bank said it would scrap the planned sale of its Williams & Glyn consumer banking unit. The shares gained as much as 6.4 percent and were up ￡0.112 to ￡2.54 as of 8:58am, the highest among British banks in London trading yesterday. Investors are optimistic that RBS is closer to resolving some of the biggest issues that have weighed on the stock, even if it means short-term losses. The bank is to take a ￡750 million (US$930 million) provision as part of a new plan to address its EU mandate to sell Williams & Glyn. That adds to a fourth-quarter loss that includes a ￡3.1 billioncharge tied to a US probe into sales of mortgage securities.

SINGAPORE

Measures to spur growth

Singapore’s Minister of Finance Heng Swee Keat (王瑞傑) outlined a set of targeted measures in his budget speech to help the struggling oil industry and spur construction. The government is to bring forward S$700 million (US$494 million) in infrastructure spending and defer levies on foreign workers in the marine and process sectors for a year, Heng told lawmakers yesterday. He also extended rebates on corporate income taxes. The budget seeks to flesh out initiatives outlined by a government-appointed panel two weeks ago aimed at spurring growth to 2 to 3 percent a year over the next decade.