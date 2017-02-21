Alibaba deepens retail foray with supermarket tie-up

Bloomberg

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) is teaming up with Shanghai Bailian Group Co (百聯集團), one of China’s largest supermarket and department store chains, as chairman Jack Ma (馬雲) accelerates an effort to employ technology to shake up old-fashioned retail.

Alibaba is planning to help upgrade some of Bailian’s 4,700 stores across the nation, integrating everything from customer relations to payment and logistics in a manner similar to its tie-ups with other players, such as electronics chain Suning Commerce Group Co (蘇寧電商集團).

DEPARTMENT STORE

The online juggernaut that vanquished eBay and Amazon in China has set its sights on using its data and technology to transform the US$4 trillion world of domestic brick-and-mortar retail.

In its biggest old-economy deal, Alibaba is leading a bid to buy department store chain Intime Retail Group Co (銀泰商業) for as much as US$2.6 billion.

Its billionaire cofounder wants to build a network that will allow stores and brands to monitor transactions as they happen, ridding layers of distributors so that retail outlets can place orders online in real time.

Bailian’s shares yesterday surged by their daily 10 percent limit in Shanghai after the China Securities Journal reported on the partnership, citing unidentified sources.

“Our partnership with Bailian is an important milestone in the evolution of Chinese retail, where the distinction between physical and virtual commerce is becoming obsolete,” Alibaba chief executive officer Daniel Zhang (張勇) said in an e-mailed statement.

Amazon.com Inc. is also keen to demonstrate how technology can transform the age-old shopping experience. It unveiled Amazon Go in December, allowing Seattle shoppers to grab groceries without waiting in checkout lines as their account is automatically charged when they exit.

Like Alibaba, the US e-commerce titan has extensive experience working with reams of valuable customer and supply chain data and shopping patterns.

With Bailian, Alibaba will be tapping a network of 4,700 stores across 25 Chinese provinces. Apart from Intime, the Hangzhou, China-based company has already invested in retail operators, including Suning and Sanjiang Shopping Club Co (三江購物俱樂部), to further its so-called new retail experiment.

NO SHAREHOLDING

Alibaba will not be taking a stake in Bailian, but the pair will integrate their membership databases and use facial recognition technology to improve shoppers’ experiences, the company said in an e-mail.

Alibaba’s online payments system, Alipay, will be available at all Bailian stores.

The e-commerce giant’s delivery affiliate — Cainiao Smart Logistics Network Ltd (菜鳥網路) — will work with Bailian to flesh out protocols that make the system more efficient.