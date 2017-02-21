Staff writer, with agencies

Pharmaceuticals

Orphan drug status awarded

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (亞獅康), a biotech company focused on the development of immunotherapies and targeted agents for Asia-prevalent tumor types, said the Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety has designated its pan-HER inhibitor varlitinib an orphan drug. The designation provides ASLAN with incentives, including faster regulatory approval for clinical trials in South Korea, as well as 10 years marketing exclusivity, the company said. The drug is being developed for the treatment of advanced biliary tract cancer.

TELECOMS

Gogolook launches new app

Gogolook Inc (走著瞧股份), the start-up that developed caller identification app Whoscall, yesterday launched a service with Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信). Whoscall Card offers businesses and freelancers a low-cost promotional tool by making their business details available to consumers, Gogolook said, adding that the service is available for landlines and mobile phones. Whoscall has accumulated about 150,000 enterprise accounts since 2015 and hopes to double that figure by collaborating with Chunghwa Telecom, Gogolook said. Users reported a 15 percent increase in call pickups, as well as a sevenfold rise in call-backs to missed calls, Gogolook said, adding that the fastest growth has been among small businesses such as hostels, beauty salons and restaurants.

EMPLOYMENT

Labor laws out of favor

A monthly survey published yesterday by Cathay Financial Holding Co (國泰金控) showed that the proportion of respondents who dislike the “one fixed day off, one flexible rest day” workweek policy far outstripped those who are in favor of it. Of the 19,199 valid responses from Cathay customers, 44 percent said that the new labor rules are harmful, and only 9.8 percent were in favor of the changes, while 46.2 percent of respondents said that they do not expect to see a difference. The survey also showed that while employment and salary outlooks have improved this month, the public is conservative on consumption.

TECHNOLOGY

VR boom predicted

Global shipments of virtual reality (VR) devices are to increase 88 percent to 15 million units this year, from last year’s 8 million units, as more applications and contents are made available, the Industrial Economics and Knowledge Center (IEK, 產業經濟與趨勢研究中心) said yesterday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd’s (阿里巴巴) Taobao (淘寶) Web site is developing its VR store and consumers will be able to pay for goods using VR devices, IEK said. About 20 percent of global retailers are to introduce services, such as VR device payment system this year, IEK said. Among four major VR makers, HTC Corp (宏達電), which launched its first VR headset Vive last year, is the leader in developing VR ecosystems, IEK said.

BEVERAGE

Starbucks to hike prices

Taiwan’s top coffee chain operator, President Starbucks Coffee Corp (統一星巴克), said it would increase product prices by an average of 8 percent from tomorrow. The company attributed the price adjustment to increasing product and operational costs, saying that the price hike would be its first since 2011. The company, which operates 408 stores nationwide, is a joint venture between President Chain Store Corp (PCSC, 統一超商) and the Seattle-based coffee giant.