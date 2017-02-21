Chung Hwa Pulp plans price hikes

By Kuo Chia-erh / Staff reporter

Papermaker Chung Hwa Pulp Co (中華紙漿) yesterday said it plans to increase product prices by between 5 and 10 percent to reflect soaring material costs.

Chung Hwa Pulp, a major subsidiary of papermaking conglomerate YFY Inc (永豐餘控股), manufactures pulp and paper products used in magazines, books and advertising posters.

“The price hikes were mainly due to increasing material costs,” a Chung Hwa Pulp official said by telephone, citing soaring global prices of wastepaper and coal.

The price of wastepaper, the most crucial material to generate pulp, surged nearly 20 percent to US$270 per tonne this month from US$225 at the end of last year.

The significant increase in global wastepaper prices has spurred Chung Hwa Pulp’s local peers to raise their product prices.

Cheng Loong Corp (正隆紙業), the nation’s biggest industrial papermaker, in December said it would increase product prices in the new year by between 12 and 15 percent.

The upward trend in raw material prices is likely to continue in the first quarter of this year and the company might raise product prices further in the first half, Chung Hwa Pulp said.

The company added that it plans to allocate between NT$1 billion and NT$1.5 billion (US$32.5 million and US$48.7 million) for capital expenditure this year.

The budget is to be used to improve manufacturing processes at the company’s four plants to meet higher environmental standards in Taiwan and China.

The company said it has no plans to expand capacity at its four plants in Taiwan and China’s Guangdong Province, which have a combined annual capacity of 400,000 tonnes of pulp and 600,000 tonnes of paper products.

Alongside improving efficiency, the company said it hopes to raise revenue contribution from its specialty paper products, which enjoy higher margins and are less vulnerable to fluctuations in global material prices.

The company posted a net profit of NT$236.3 million in the first three quarters of last year, down 60 percent on an annual basis, while gross margin during the same period slid from 10.79 percent to 8.24 percent.

Chung Hwa Pulp shares advan ced 0.4 percent to close at NT$9.97 in Taipei trading yesterday, outperforming the TAIEX, which slid 0.27 percent to 9,753.2 points.