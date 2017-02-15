Toshiba chairman quits over huge losses

AP, TOKYO

Toshiba Corp’s chairman resigned yesterday after the company logged such massive losses in its nuclear business that it must sell its lucrative computer-chip business to avoid going belly-up.

It projected a ￥712.5 billion (US$6.3 billion) loss for its nuclear business related to the acquisition of CB&I Stone & Webster by its US nuclear unit Westinghouse.

The company also said it will not take on new projects to construct nuclear plants.

Toshiba president Satoshi Tsunakawa said the company also was looking for potential partners to acquire a stake in Westinghouse.

He bowed deeply at a news conference to apologize for “troubling investors and stakeholders.”

Earlier in the day, Toshiba delayed reporting its official financial results by a month, citing auditing problems.

That sent Toshiba stock tumbling 8 percent in Tokyo trading. After the market closed, it released unaudited numbers, warning they might change “by a wide margin.”

The company said chairman Shigenori Shiga would step down from the board effective today, but stay on as an executive.

Toshiba said its net worth was in the negative, at minus-￥191 billion by the end of last year.

It hopes to fix that by the end of next month by selling its flash-memory business and other assets.

In a stunning acknowledgement, Tsunakawa told reporters the company viewed its move into the nuclear sector by acquiring Westinghouse in 2006 as a misstep that led to its present woes.

Westinghouse’s purchase in 2015 of CB&I Stone & Webster, a nuclear construction and services business, was aimed at winning more business in decontamination, decommissioning and plant projects, but it just amplified that problem.

Auditors questioned Toshiba’s latest reporting on the acquisition of CB&I Stone & Webster after a whistle-blower, an employee at Westinghouse, wrote a letter to the Westinghouse president.

Toshiba said it would reorganize its nuclear business to be directly under Tsunakawa for stricter monitoring. It would also focus on reactor maintenance, the nuclear fuel business and decommissioning of the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant in Japan.

Efficiency moves expected at CB&I Stone & Webster never played out, resulting in a huge overvaluation of the company’s worth that led to the huge losses.

Toshiba denied it had purposely covered up the problems.

In its preliminary results, Toshiba said it anticipates a group net loss of ￥500 billion for April to December last year, including the ￥712.5 billion hit from its nuclear business.

It is forecasting a group net loss of ￥390 billion for the full year through March 31, instead of the ￥145 billion profit it anticipated.