Staff writer, with CNA

CURRENCIES

New Taiwan dollar rises

The New Taiwan dollar yesterday rose 0.52 percent, or NT$0.162, to close at NT$30.868 against the US dollar, as demand for emerging currencies remained strong. The central bank issued a statement saying the pace of NT dollar appreciation is consistent with price movements of other emerging currencies, with the won gaining 1.28 percent, the baht picking up 0.2 percent and the yuan increasing 0.11 percent. As of yesterday, the NT dollar had rallied 4.37 percent against the greenback this year, the bank’s Web site showed.

INVESTMENT

Formosa arms eye US deal

Formosa Plastics Group’s (FPG, 台塑集團) two subsidiaries are expected to finalize a joint investment plan in the US in the first half. Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corp (台化) and Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) are planning to jointly invest US$9.4 billion in a plant in Louisiana that would produce ethylene and propylene, the companies said, adding that the details of the plan are expected to be completed by the end of June. In the project’s initial phase, the two companies hope to produce 1.2 million tonnes of ethylene, 600,000 tonnes of propylene, 800,000 tonnes of ethylene glycol and 600,000 tonnes of polypropylene per year along with other products, they said.

CHIPMAKERS

PixArt downbeat on revenue

Hsinchu-based chip image sensor maker PixArt Imaging Inc (原相科技) yesterday said revenue for this quarter could decline by a high-teen percentage from last quarter’s NT$1.15 billion (US$372.55 million) due to seasonal factors. However, gross margin could climb from the previous quarter’s 50.2 percent to between 52 percent and 54 percent on lower patent charges from Avago Technologies Ltd, the company said in an earnings conference. PixArt in the fourth quarter of last year reported net income of NT$58 million, or NT$0.53 in earnings per share. For the whole of last year, the firm recorded income of NT$133 million, or NT$1.2 per share, on revenue of NT$4.34 billion.

SHIPPING

Wisdom to receive 13 ships

Bulk shipper Wisdom Marine Group (慧洋海運集團) yesterday said it is to receive 13 new vessels this year as it continues to upgrade its fleet. With its total number of vessels reaching 127, the company might retire some aging ships as the ideal fleet for the company is about 120 vessels — which could add contribution to its non-operating income this year, chief financial officer Bruce Hsueh (薛亦駿) told an investors’ conference. The company reported its pre-tax net income fell 33 percent annually to NT$1.54 billion last year, with revenue declining 4.6 percent to NT$10.68 billion.

ELECTRONICS

Promate Solutions to debut

Promate Electronic Co Ltd (豐藝電子), a supplier of electronic component and display solutions, plans to debut its components distributor unit, Promate Solutions Corp (勁豐電子), on the local over-the-counter bourse next month. With paid-in capital of NT$329 million, Promate Solutions reported revenue of NT$1.67 billion last year, up 1.29 percent from 2015. Its net income in the first three quarters of last year fell to NT$94.05 million from NT$108.02 million in the same period in 2015, with earnings per share of NT$2.86. Promate Electronic expects positive business outlook for its subsidiary on the fast development of “smart” cities and expanding applications of the Internet of Things.