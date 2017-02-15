Huawei, Philippine telecom join forces in 5G deal

AFP, MANILA

Chinese electronics giant Huawei Technologies Co (華為) is joining forces with the Philippines’ largest telecom in the hopes of rolling out a fifth-generation (5G) broadband wireless technology network in the Asian archipelago by 2020, the Philippine company said yesterday.

Filipinos are among the world’s most active Internet users, but the country also has one of the slowest average connection speeds.

Smartphone usage is also steadily growing with about 33 million people owning devices, according to researchers.

Philippine Long Distance and Telephone Co (PLDT) and Huawei last month agreed to conduct joint research and development into a 5G network for the Philippines.

“They are one of the companies that are leading in the research and development of 5G technology,” PLDT spokesman Ramon Isberto said about the Chinese firm, adding that it is already involved in PLDT’s landline and mobile phone services.

Chinese telecom behemoth Huawei is the world’s No. 3 smartphone maker, operating in 170 countries.

The company has laid out an ambitious agenda for the US and global markets — hoping to become the top producer of smartphones in the next five years despite controversy over its ties to Beijing.

The US and Australia have previously barred Huawei from involvement in broadband projects over espionage fears.

Isberto said controversy over Huawei’s links with the Chinese government was not a concern, as foreign companies only provide the technology.

“At the end of the day, we run our networks,” he said.