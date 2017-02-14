Bloomberg

TELECOMS

Verizon offers new package

Verizon Communications Inc, the biggest US wireless provider, yesterday began selling a package that includes unlimited data, a tacit acknowledgement that smaller competitors have struck a chord with consumers who want to stream video without worrying about exceeding a cap. Verizon will charge US$80 a month for a single user, US$10 more than the plan offered by T-Mobile US Inc, which ushered in the industry’s move to unlimited data last year. A plan with four smartphones will cost US$180 through Verizon. In the fourth quarter of last year, Verizon added 591,000 wireless subscribers, half as many as T-Mobile, and chief financial officer Matt Ellis told analysts all options were on the table for the company’s plans for consumers.

CONSTRUCTION

Arabtec posts second loss

Arabtec Holding PJSC plans to raise 1.5 billion dirhams (US$408 million) from a rights issue after the United Arab Emirates’ biggest listed construction company posted its second yearly loss. The loss for the year widened to 3.41 billion dirhams from 2.35 billion dirhams a year earlier, the company said yesterday in a statement to the Dubai bourse. The mean estimate of eight analysts was for a loss of 580 million dirhams, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Revenue climbed 5.5 percent to 7.7 billion dirhams. Arabtec cited “impairment charges on high-risk items, recurring, non-recurring and operational expenses” for the loss and said the results reflect “adverse market conditions, which are having a negative impact on the construction industry” across the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council.

EGYPT

Inflation predicted to peak

Minister of Finance Amr El-Garhy said he expects surging inflation to peak by the end of the first quarter this year as the price shocks that followed decisions to raise fuel prices and abandon currency controls fade. El-Garghy, speaking on Sunday after data showed annual consumer prices soared to 28 percent last month, said policymakers expected prices to jump after the Egyptian pound was floated in November last year, a step that helped Cairo clinch a US$12 billion IMF loan accord. “It is all resulting from supply shocks rather than demand driven kind of inflation,” he said in an interview with Bloomberg Television in Dubai. “We knew that this is still peaking when it comes to inflation, we expect this to happen.” The central bank raised interest rates by 300 basis points on Nov. 3, the same day it removed all exchange-rate restrictions.

REAL ESTATE

UK home prices set record

The average price of a UK home hit a new record last month, continuing an upward trend that is in part being driven by a supply-demand imbalance. The 0.3 percent increase in values lifted the average to ￡300,169 (US$374,000), Acadata and LSL said in a report yesterday. Annual growth was 3.1 percent, and prices are now double what they were in 2002. London last year was one of the worst performers among 10 regions analyzed, partly due to weakness in prime locations because of Brexit and tax changes. Weakness in London’s best neighborhoods was also seen this month in a report from Knight Frank LLP, which showed double digit-price declines in Chelsea and Kensington over the past year. While price growth in Britain is forecast to cool this year, the continued appreciation is making it harder for first-time buyers.