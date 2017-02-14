Cocoa supply means cheaper Valentine’s chocolates

Bloomberg

Buying your sweetheart a box of Valentine’s Day chocolates could be cheaper this year thanks to booming cocoa supplies.

Growers are collecting bigger harvests in Latin America and in West Africa, which accounts for about 70 percent of global production. The output gains have pushed cocoa futures to the lowest since 2008, cutting costs for companies including Mondelez International Inc, the maker of Cadbury chocolates and Oreo cookies.

Declines in the futures market are starting to translate to cheaper confections. That is good news for romantics, since a survey by the Washington-based National Confectioners Association found that 70 percent of Americans will give chocolate or candy to their Valentine.

The goodies will probably stay cheap even beyond today’s amorous holiday.

Hedge funds are making a record bet that cocoa prices will keep slumping.

“Production is going to be much higher, and that’s why prices are falling,” said Donald Selkin, the New York-based chief market strategist at Newbridge Securities, who helps oversee about US$2 billion in assets.

For the trend to reverse, “you need civil unrest in these typically unstable African countries or a pickup in demand,” he said.

Money managers had a cocoa net-short position, or the difference between bets on a price decline and wagers on a rise, of 24,320 futures and options as of Tuesday last week, according to figures from the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission published three days later.

That was the most bearish holding in the data, which starts in 2006. The funds have been negative since the middle of December last year.

Cocoa sank 31 percent in the past year on ICE Futures US in New York, touching an eight-year low of US$1,951 a tonne last week. Prices settled at US$1,962 on Friday.

After dry weather hurt West African crops last season, growing conditions have improved and supplies rebounded.

Stockpiles at ICE-monitored warehouses have jumped 38 percent since reaching the lowest since 2009 in December.

UBS Group AG and Citigroup Inc are both projecting that global production will outstrip use this year as harvests expand.

The supply gains have come amid slowing demand. Global chocolate sales dropped 2.3 percent in the three months through November last year, according to Barry Callebaut, the world’s top cocoa processor.

In Europe, the top consumer, sales declined 3.1 percent, and there was a 2 percent drop in the Americas.

Even though people are eating less chocolate in favor of healthier options, they are a bit more likely to throw caution to the wind when it comes to Valentine’s Day.

Americans are expected to spend about US$1.7 billion on candy for today’s holiday, according to the Washington-based National Retail Federation. That is unchanged from last year’s estimate, even as total spending for the occasion is expected to drop 7.6 percent to US$18.2 billion.

“Valentine’s is the biggest day for sales of the year for us,” said Jacques Torres, a former pastry chef who now runs eight eponymous stores selling luxury chocolate products and ice cream across New York City.

Some of the declines in cocoa seem to be filtering through already for chocolate buyers.

In the 13 weeks that ended on Jan. 29, the average price per unit for the confections fell 1.7 percent from the prior period, according to Chicago-based researcher IRI.