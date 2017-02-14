Ex-SPIL spokesman now Amkor Tech Taiwan’s new boss

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter

Siliconware Precision Industries Co Ltd (SPIL, 矽品精密) has suffered its first loss of a top staffer in the wake of a major takeover bid as research and development vice president Mike Ma (馬光華) yesterday announced he has begun work as president of Amkor Technology Taiwan Ltd.

Ma, who became SPIL’s spokesman in 2015, quit his job at the world’s third-largest chip tester and packager on Jan. 10, and began his new job on Wednesday last week, he told the Taipei Times by telephone.

SPIL and Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc (ASE, 日月光半導體) agreed in July last year to ink a share-exchange agreement, ending prolonged negations over ASE’s NT$128.7 billion (US$4.15 billion at the current exchange rate) takeover offer.

Ma, who worked for SPIL for seven years, also led its corporate research and development center, helping it build advanced 3D packaging technology.

Amkor is the world’s No. 2 chip tester and packager and Ma succeeded Mike Liang (梁明成) as president of its local unit.

Liang resigned in December last year to work with US memory chipmaker Micron Technology Inc, the Chinese-language Economic Daily News reported.

The newspaper did not say what job Liang had accepted, but said he would be in charge of Micron’s new memory chip packaging business in Taiwan.

Liang could not be reached for comment.

SPIL shares yesterday advanced 0.82 percent to close at NT$49 in Taipei trading, outperforming the TAIEX, which gained 0.46 percent.