Agencies

MINING

Strike could last two months

Striking workers at the world’s top copper mine, BHP Billiton Ltd’s Escondida in Chile, on Friday said they were prepared to hold out for two months in their bid for higher salaries. Workers went on strike on Thursday at Escondida, which supplies 5 percent of global copper output — 1 million tonnes a year — and a long strike could cause shortages. The workers say they have a war chest of US$389,000 to sustain the strike. BHP Billiton, an Anglo-Australian mining giant, has rejected workers’ demands for a 7 percent raise and bonuses of 25 million Chilean pesos (US$39,087). It is offering bonuses of 8 million pesos, with no raise.

INSURANCE

AIG executives admit fraud

Two former executives at US insurance giant American International Group Inc (AIG) on Friday admitted to approving fraudulent transactions which masked the company’s financial health, ending a 12-year court battle in New York. Former chief executive officer Maurice Greenberg and Howard Smith, the company’s former chief financial officer, admitted to overseeing the transactions, which were designed to hide losses and inflate reserves, the New York State Attorney General’s Office said. Greenberg agreed to pay US$9 million, representing much of the bonuses he received between 2001 and 2004. The settlement brought an end to a legal saga initiated in the pre-financial crisis era by then-New York attorney general Eliot Spitzer in 2005.

UNITED STATES

Children used in robbery

A babysitter accused of using two children in her care to rob a Colorado bank has pleaded guilty to theft, forgery and attempted robbery. The Greeley Tribune reported Rachel Einspahr was sentenced to six years in prison after entering her plea on Friday. Einspahr was charged with robbing a bank in the town of Severance in May last year. Authorities said she had two sisters in her car when she went to a drive-up lane and passed a note to a teller saying an armed man was in the back seat threatening the children and demanding money. One child later told police there was no gunman.

MANUFACTURING

Saab seek deal in India

Swedish defence giant Saab AB has offered to build a state-of-the-art fighter jet factory in India should it seal a lucrative deal to supply hundreds of military jets to New Delhi. Saab and its US competitor Lockheed Martin Corp have emerged as the frontrunners to supply about 250 single-engine combat planes to India’s air force which wants to revamp its Soviet-era military hardware. The Saab proposal would see “the world’s most modern” military aircraft factory roll out the Gripen E fighter not just for India, but the global market.

THEME PARKS

Disney raises ticket prices

Walt Disney Co raised ticket prices at most of its domestic theme parks between 2 percent and 5 percent, more modest increases than last year when the company introduced higher prices for the most popular days. The cost of a regular ticket to Disney’s Magic Kingdom theme park in Orlando, Florida, will rise from US$110 to US$115. The US$124 peak price at Magic Kingdom, which includes many summer days and holidays, is unchanged. Magic Kingdom is the world’s most attended theme park.