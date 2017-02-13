Greece, lenders risk instability if review talks drag

Reuters, BERLIN

Greece and its lenders should quickly approve a review of reforms the indebted country must take in return for unlocking new loans, a senior EU official said yesterday, warning of financial instability in the eurozone if the issue lingers.

“Now is not the time to turn the clocks back to financial instability,” Valdis Dombrovskis, vice president of the European Commission and the EU’s financial services chief, told Germany’s Welt am Sonntag newspaper.

“The reforms in the program are aimed at improving the competitiveness of the Greek economy and to give Greeks hope of a stable and secure future,” he added.

Greece and its international lenders made substantial progress in talks on Friday to bridge differences over reforms.

Eurogroup president Jeroen Dijsselbloem said the talks on Friday brought all sides close to a stage when lenders can send a mission of experts to Greece to prepare a report on the completion of the batch of reforms.

Such a staff level agreement would then pave the way for a decision by eurozone finance ministers to disburse new loans to Greece, without which Athens would default on its debt in July.

Juncker, in an interview aired on German radio Deutschlandfunk yesterday, praised Greece for some of the steps it has already taken.

“No country has managed bigger steps to improve competitiveness than Greece,” he said.

However, Juncker also said that the bailout program, Greece’s third, could fall apart as the IMF has not yet made up its mind whether to take part in providing more aid.

“Yes, it is on a shaky ground in the sense that we don’t see how the International Monetary Fund could manage this problem,” he said.

The IMF has sat on the sidelines of the latest bailout program and says it cannot participate in a program which could keep Greece in a never-ending cycle of indebtedness that could push national borrowing to 275 percent of economic output by 2060.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Saturday said he believed drawn-out bailout review would be completed positively, but repeated that Athens would not accept “illogical” demands by its lenders.

Further cutbacks, particularly to pensions which have already gone through 11 cuts since the start of the Greek debt crisis in 2010, would be hard to swallow, Tsipras said.

“We are ready to discuss anything within the framework of the [bailout] agreement and within reason, but not things beyond the framework of the agreement and beyond reason,” Tsipras told a meeting of his leftist Syriza party. “We will not discuss demands which are not backed up by logic and by numbers.”

He warned all sides to “be more careful toward a country that has been pillaged and people who have made and are continuing to make, so many sacrifices in the name of Europe.”