MSCI maintains Taiwan’s weighting in emerging market

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan’s weighting in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index has been retained for first time in 14 quarters, according to the index Web site on Thursday.

The global index provider said that after its quarterly review, it has decided to maintain Taiwan’s weighting at 12.06 percent.

India’s MSCI Emerging Markets Index gained the biggest increase of 0.09 percentage points, while South Korea’s suffered the biggest cut of 0.07 percentage points, the index provider said.

The review showed that Taiwan’s weighting in the MSCI All-Country Asia ex Japan Index was cut from 14.27 percent to 14.24 percent, while its weighting in the MSCI All-Country World Index was left intact at 1.29 percent.

As for individual stocks on Taiwan’s equity market, manufacturing giant Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) gained the largest increase of 0.05489 percentage points, followed by integrated circuit designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) with a 0.01159 percentage point rise, contract electronics maker Wistron Corp (緯創) with a 0.01095 percentage point increase and IC packaging and testing firm Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc (日月光半導體) with a 0.00210 percentage point gain.

Meanwhile, smartphone brand HTC Corp’s (宏達電) weighting was cut by 0.00341 percentage points, the steepest reduction among Taiwan’s stocks, followed by CTBC Financial Holding Co (中信金控) with a 0.00203 percentage point cut, contract electronics supplier Pegatron Corp (和碩) with a 0.00120 percentage point reduction and flat panel maker Innolux Corp (群創) with a 0.00067 percentage point decrease.

The latest MSCI index adjustments take effect after the stock market closes on March 1.