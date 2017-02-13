Fuel prices cut on crude excess

Staff writer

CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) yesterday said that it is cutting domestic fuel prices today.

The state-run refiner said that it would lower gasoline and diesel prices by NT$0.1 per liter, as global oil prices dropped last week after the US commercial crude inventory increased by 13.83 million barrels from the previous week, despite the International Energy Agency reporting that OPEC members implemented 90 percent of promised output cuts last month.

REDUCTIONS

CPC said its average crude oil costs fell US$0.47 per barrel to US$54.25 last week.

With the New Taiwan dollar appreciating NT$0.033 against the US dollar last week, CPC said its weighted oil price formula showed a 0.77 percent decrease over the week.

Prices at CPC-run gas stations nationwide are NT$22.6 per liter for super diesel, NT$24.9 per liter for 92-octane unleaded gasoline, NT$26.4 per liter for 95-octane unleaded and NT$28.4 per liter for 98-octane unleaded.

Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) made a similar announcement the day prior.

Fuel prices at Formosa Petrochemical gas stations have dropped to NT$22.3 per liter for super diesel, NT$24.8 per liter for 92-octane unleaded, NT$26.3 per liter for 95-octane unleaded and NT$28.6 per liter for 98-octane unleaded.