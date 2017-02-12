Wine beats sake in Japan as women drive record drinking

By Aya Takada and Hiromi Horie / Bloomberg

Japan’s swelling ranks of working women have grape growers 16,000km away cheering.

Chilean vintners have emerged as the biggest beneficiary of Japan’s booming wine market. Their low-priced, fruit-driven product has found a receptive niche among women in their 40s and 50s, who have helped boost wine consumption to a new record every year since 2012.

“Women drink more as their participation in the labor market is increasing and their disposable incomes are expanding,” said Naoko Kuga, an analyst who tracks lifestyle changes at NLI Research Institute in Tokyo. “This trend works positively for wine consumption.”

And for Chile. The Latin American nation overtook France as Japan’s top wine supplier in 2015, commanding a dominant presence in supermarkets and convenience stores — fertile ground for marketers targeting women.

Vina Concha & Toro SA, the Santiago-based producer of Casillero del Diablo cabernet sauvignons and merlots, reported a 24 percent jump in third-quarter sales volumes to Japan in November last year.

Japan imported 74.6 million liters of wine from Chile in the 11 months through November last year, compared with 57.7 million liters from France, data from the Japanese Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries show.

Aeon Co, Japan’s largest supermarket chain operator, hired wine judge Yumi Kunimi in 2014 to help promote sales through in-store tastings in Osaka, the nation’s industrial heartland.

Featured lines are typically priced at less than ￥2,000 (US$18) a bottle and picked by an annual gathering of female sommeliers, wine buyers and consultants as being the most appealing to women, and the best to enjoy with Japanese food, Kunimi said.

Sake, made from fermented rice, is the dominant wine consumed in Japan, though sales volumes have not increased since 2011, according to Euromonitor International.

In contrast, consumption of still wines made from grapes has increased an average of 4.5 percent a year in Japan over the past six years, Euromonitor data show.

Consumers in their 20s and 30s are starting to drink wine at home after trying it in tapas bars, which have become popular in Japan, the market researcher said in August last year.

On a per-capita basis, consumption of wine from grapes has swelled 50 percent since 2006 to an average of 2.4 liters a year, Euromonitor says.

Still, Japanese consumption is a fraction of the 40.2 liters of wine the average person in Portugal swills in a year and much less than the 8.6 liters Americans knock back.

“Wine consumption in Japan is still four bottles a year per person,” said Kiyoshi Yokoyama, president of Mercian, the wine-making subsidiary of Kirin Holdings Co, and the chairman of Japan Wineries Association. “We have a big potential for growth.”

Mercian plans to boost sales by 3 percent to 7.22 million cases this year, helped by a 10 percent expansion in imported wine and 7 percent growth in sales of wine made from locally grown grapes, said Hirofumi Mori, a director in the company’s marketing department.

Sales of wine made by Mercian from imported grapes are predicted to decline 3 percent.

“Our main target is women,” Mori said in an interview in Tokyo. “We want to increase products that will attract their attention.”

Midori Saito, a 32-year-old music teacher in Tokyo, said she drinks wine almost every day after work and chardonnay is her favorite.