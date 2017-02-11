Agencies

MEXICO

Central bank hikes rates

The central bank said it has raised its benchmark interest rate by a half-point to 6.25 percent in a bid to contain rising inflation. The Bank of Mexico announced the hike from the previous 5.75 percent on Thursday, after the country recorded a 4.7 percent annual inflation rate last month. The bank said its goal is restoring inflation to 3 percent. The peso has fallen dramatically against the US dollar in recent years and particularly since the election of US President Donald Trump.

CHEMICALS

Elementis to buy US firm

British speciality chemicals maker Elementis PLC yesterday said it will buy US-based SummitReheis Inc from an affiliate of private equity firm One Rock Capital Partners LLC for an enterprise value of US$360 million to expand its personal care business. Elementis said the deal would increase the annual sales of its personal care business to US$200 million and boost its adjusted earnings in the current financial year. SummitReheis counts Procter & Gamble Co and Colgate-Palmolive Co among its clients.

GREECE

Minister urges haste in talks

The country needs to wrap up its debt negotiations quickly to avoid the risk of having to deal with a new set of European leaders after looming elections, Alternate Minister of Finance George Chouliarakis said on Thursday. The Netherlands is holding national elections in March, France has a presidential vote in April and Germany is preparing for its federal poll in September. “As they say, better the devil you know,” Chouliarakis told an audience in London. “It is a good reason to conclude the negotiations as quickly as you can.”

CHINA

Movie quota might be raised

The government is likely to raise the quota of imported films allowed into the country, the state-run Global Times newspaper said, a potential fillip for Hollywood producers who are increasingly looking to tap the country’s fast-growing box office. The newspaper, citing experts, predicted that about a dozen films could be added to the annual quota of 34 imported movies, while foreign producers would get closer to the 40 percent of ticket revenues they receive in other overseas markets. That would be up from the current 25 percent.

AUTOMAKERS

Renault books record year

French automaker Renault SA yesterday said it booked a record year last year and added it would not set aside any provisions for potential financial fallout from a diesel emissions probe. Renault said in a statement that profits leapt about 20 percent last year, driven by strong sales. Net profit last year jumped by 19.7 percent to 3.54 billion euros (US$3.77 billion) on a 13.1 percent increase in revenues to 51.2 billion euros, the statement said.

PUBLISHING

News Corp loses US$290m

News Corp, the publishing arm of Rupert Murdoch’s corporate empire, swung to a loss in the last quarter, forced to write down the values of its Australian newspapers. The New York-based company — whose newspaper assets also include the Wall Street Journal and Times of London — reported a loss of US$290 million in the fiscal quarter ending Dec. 31 last year, compared with a profit of US$62 million a year earlier. Total revenues dipped 2 percent to US$2.1 billion.