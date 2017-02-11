Tax revenue slides as holiday delays payments: ministry

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

The nation’s tax revenue last month totaled NT$132.3 billion (US$4.26 billion), down 0.6 percent from a year earlier as the Lunar New Year holiday fell mostly in January this year, delaying some tax payments, the Ministry of Finance said yesterday.

Holiday disruptions weighed on sales tax revenue, which reported a 2.5 percent decline year-on-year, dragged by a 4.3 percent decline in new car sales, the ministry said.

While sales of imported cars grew 2.3 percent, it was not enough to offset a retreat of 7.7 percent in sales of locally assembled vehicles, it said.

Tax revenue from stock transactions slumped 24.5 percent to NT$4.4 billion after daily turnover shrank 11.12 percent to NT$83.1 billion from NT$93.5 billion a year earlier, the ministry said.

The situation might improve this month, thanks to ongoing fund inflows that helped carry the TAIEX to 9,665.59 points yesterday, an increase of 2.3 percent so far this month, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.

Foreign institutional players increased holdings in local shares by net NT$3.34 billion this week alone, according to the data.

Business tax revenue rose 2.7 percent to NT$13.1 billion, while property tax revenue soared 23.7 percent to NT$8.2 billion, the ministry said.

The ministry also revised total tax revenues for last year upward to NT$2.22 trillion, an increase of 4.2 percent from 2015.