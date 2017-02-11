Innolux quarterly profit soars on rising prices

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter

Innolux Corp (群創), an LCD manufacturing arm of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), yesterday posted a 255 percent growth in net profit for last quarter as prices rose on supply constraints.

In the final quarter of last year, Innolux’s net profit surged to a two-year high of NT$10.87 billion (US$350 million), compared with NT$3.06 billion in the previous quarter, the company said.

Margin for its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose to an all-time high of 26.5 percent last quarter, from 18.4 percent a quarter ago, it said.

Last quarter’s strong performance brought the company’s full-year bottom line to a net profit of NT$1.87 billion last year, offsetting a loss of NT$9 billion in the first three quarters.

Innolux expects panel supply to remain tight this year due to factory shutdowns by South Korean manufacturers, such as Samsung Electronics Co, and growing demand for large-screen TVs.

“This year will be a special year as global LCD capacity will grow at the slowest pace in the industry’s history. Supply will be slightly tight in 2017,” Innolux’s TV business group vice president Jemmy Hung (洪茂盛) told a teleconference.

“We are not pessimistic about 2018 either. There will only be a slight oversupply as growing uptake of ultra-high-resolution 8K TVs and 4K TVs will digest more capacity,” Hung said in response to an investor’s concern about new production from China that could cause a supply glut.

“The new capacity will not significantly translate into TV panel supply in the second half of this year, given a longer design period for TV panels,” he said.

Innolux does not plan to join the capacity expansion race and is not rushing to invest in a new 10.5-generation factory as its Chinese peers do, Innolux chairman Wang Jyh-chao (王志超) said.

In the short term, Innolux said its shipments of TV and PC panels would fall by low-teen percentages this quarter, due to fewer working days and a power outage disrupting production at its plants in Tainan last month.

However, average selling prices of TV and PC panels will rise by high-single percentages this quarter from last quarter as Innolux is to ship more large and higher-resolution TV panels, the company said.

Last quarter, average selling price climbed about 15 percent from the previous quarter.

“We will see seasonal weakness this quarter, but customer demand is not as soft as we had expected,” Innolux executive vice president Robert Hsiao (蕭志弘) said.

To cope with robust demand, Innolux said it will keep its factory utilization at a high rate this quarter.